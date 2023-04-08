Crime | This is how the new parliament views the toughening of punishments for young people

The majority of the newly elected parliament wants to eradicate youth crime by means other than harsher punishments.

Juvenile delinquency and the threat of street gangs were prominently featured in the discussions before the parliamentary elections.

The topic was also asked in Helsingin Sanomat’s election machine. Based on the answers, the new parliament wants to eradicate youth crime by means other than toughening the punishments.

Based on the averages calculated from the responses of the people elected to the Parliament, only the representatives of Basic Finns and Liike Nyt disagree on preferring other means instead of harsher punishments.

Basic Finns has 46 MPs, Liike Nyti has one.

Party specific average values ​​have been calculated based on the answers of MPs elected to parliament.

There are differences of opinion within the parties.

For example, a member of parliament from Helsinki Atte Kaleva (kok) is closer to the view of basic Finns in its answer than the average of the coalition.

Crime must be taken seriously and punishments must be credible. Suspended prison sentences alone do not work, and they should not be piled up for too long. Substantial reductions in judgments are contrary to the sense of justiceKaleva writes in his election machine answer.

Elected from the constituency of Uusimaa Pihla Keto-Huovinen (kok) On the other hand, Uusilmaa was more or less in agreement with the statement that juvenile delinquency should be eradicated primarily by other means. According to Keto-Huovinen, criminal justice is the last resort.

Subject applies especially to the capital region, because most of the robberies are committed by minors takes place in southern Finland. There is also the street gang phenomenon strongest in Helsinki.

The views of the newly elected parliament on combating youth crime and gang involvement are therefore of particular importance to the capital region’s biggest cities.

The responses of those elected from the constituencies of Helsinki and Uusimaa do not differ greatly from the averages for the entire country. In southern Finland, the representatives of almost all parties move to the right by a circle, preferring more other means instead of harsher punishments.

To come the composition of the board has the greatest influence on how youth crime and the street gang problem will be solved in the future.

Based on the answers, even a possible bourgeois government, based on the Basic Finns and the coalition, would not necessarily tighten the penalties.

Those elected to Parliament emphasized preventive measures instead of harsher punishments and better resourcing of child protection and youth work.