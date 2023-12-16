Crime | The risk-taking driver lost control of the Mustang – the pictures reveal the slide before hitting the boy

The district court of Satakunta gave a speedy verdict to the Mustang driver who lost control of his vehicle on the roadway. The car hit an 11-year-old boy, who suffered serious injuries. The pictures in the article reveal what racetrack the accident happened on.
Tomi Tuomi Satakunta Kansa
| Updated
Blue The rear-wheel-drive Mustang driven by 450 horsepower went into a sideways skid in the middle of the race. An 11-year-old boy followed the drive behind the tape-separated area built next to the track.
A 50-year-old man driving a Mustang lost control of his powerful vehicle on an asphalt track and the car crashed into a boy who flew several meters through the air.
