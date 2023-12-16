Saturday, December 16, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Crime | The risk-taking driver lost control of the Mustang – the pictures reveal the slide before hitting the boy

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 16, 2023
in World Europe
0
Crime | The risk-taking driver lost control of the Mustang – the pictures reveal the slide before hitting the boy

The district court of Satakunta gave a speedy verdict to the Mustang driver who lost control of his vehicle on the roadway. The car hit an 11-year-old boy, who suffered serious injuries. The pictures in the article reveal what racetrack the accident happened on.

The blue Mustang skidded in front of the viewing area. Moments after the events in this photo, a car hit an 11-year-old boy who was following the race. Image of police preliminary investigation material. Picture: Police

Tomi Tuomi Satakunta Kansa

| Updated

Blue The rear-wheel-drive Mustang driven by 450 horsepower went into a sideways skid in the middle of the race. An 11-year-old boy followed the drive behind the tape-separated area built next to the track.

A 50-year-old man driving a Mustang lost control of his powerful vehicle on an asphalt track and the car crashed into a boy who flew several meters through the air.

See also  Nine years in prison for man who raped prisoner during transport

#Crime #risktaking #driver #lost #control #Mustang #pictures #reveal #slide #hitting #boy

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Arizona militarizes the border with Mexico to contain the immigrant crisis

Arizona militarizes the border with Mexico to contain the immigrant crisis

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result