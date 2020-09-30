In the nights of Rennes (Ille-et-Vilaine), the Anti-Crime Brigade is trying to discreetly mark its presence. Despite their unmarked cars and civilian clothes, the police are immediately spotted when they enter towns. They are greeted by the howls of the lookouts. “They advertise the model of the car“, explains an officer. Impossible then to challenge a dealer in the act. It is nevertheless necessary to occupy the ground: no question of leaving the field open to traffickers.



The Anti-crime squad de Rennes has just stopped a driver of a scooter. He had already been checked the week before, in the middle of a cocaine deal. “They are arrested and taken into custody and often, the next day, they are released with a summons to court and they resume their trafficking.“, explains another policeman.

The JT

The other subjects of the news