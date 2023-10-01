Crime | Swedish criminal gangs have not yet spread to Finland, but the same trends can be seen

The violence between criminal networks that has raged in Sweden since the beginning of autumn has led to the death of several people. Organized crime is also in a major transition phase in Finland.

Organized crime in Finland is also in a major transition phase, and street gangs have their own role in that. This is what the Central Criminal Police’s (Krp) communications manager, crime commissioner, thinks Antti Hyyryläinen.

“There are no indications that these gangs themselves are spreading to Finland. But the same elements as in similar activities in Sweden have been clearly noticeable in Finnish street gangs.”

According to Hyyryläinen, various organized crime groups examine from time to time what kind of market area Finland would be. According to him, this is normal behavior of criminal actors.

Finland The chairman of the Union of Police Organizations (SPJL). To Jonne Rinne however, concerns have already been raised about the spread of criminal gangs in Finland.

“This phenomenon has spread mainly from Denmark to Sweden, and we are very concerned that the phenomenon will also spread to Finland. It is entirely possible that such criminal gangs will land in Finland and gain even more influence and industry.”

Gang formation can be combated with the help of anchor activities. The anchor activity is a cooperation network between the police and social, health and youth services.

“[Ruotsissa] these people do not feel that they integrate into Swedish society, they do not feel that they are part of it. Here in Finland, these people need to be included in Finnish society,” Rinne stresses.

According to Rinne, the police must have the ability to intervene in the phenomena of criminal gangs, such as the drug trade, in a timely and efficient manner, but resources are limited.

There are currently around 7,500 police officers in Finland.

“The fact is that in relation to the population, Finland has the fewest police officers in all of Europe.”

The government program aims to increase the number of person-years working in police duties to 8,000 by the end of the election period.

Hyyryläinen and Rinne say that criminal gangs are specifically combated by extensive cooperation with the authorities. In addition, there is cooperation between the police of different states.

The social welfare office is responsible for those suspected of crimes under the age of 15. Swedish media have written about how younger and younger children are being lured and forced to join gangs and commit crimes. It is useful to use the eyes of a criminal in crimes under the age of 15, because they are not yet criminally responsible.

“In Finland too, there are indications that children have been used as drug carriers,” says Hyyryläinen.

In the spring, the Helsinki police announced that they would establish two new groups specializing in combating street crime. The goal is to break the cycles of violence, says Hyyryläinen.

“Sweden has also been troubled by the fact that there are so many deeds and the settlement rate is low. The police cannot react quickly enough. Then the spirals of violence progress to self-righteousness between gangs.”

Alien According to Crime Commissioner Hyyryläinen, organized crime has become more common in Finland in the last five years. These actors do not have gang vests or other external symbols.

In Finland, a more traditional form of organized crime and more familiar to the police are motorcycle gangs, which are easier to control, because the members wear the gang’s insignia. In the case of street gangs, supervision is more challenging, as the members are indistinguishable from others.

Hyyryläinen says that you can’t spot street gang members from a street photo, because they wear normal youth clothing.

“The appearance does not reveal gang membership, which makes supervision more difficult.”

The members’ journey from the bottom of a motorcycle gang to its top is also slow, while advancement in street gangs can happen quickly.

“In street gangs, the journey from the outer circle of the gang to the inner circle can happen even in one weekend. So it’s much more difficult to keep a face gallery of who is in which position in this group,” says Hyyryläinen.

Hyyryläinen estimates that there are less than 150 actual street gang members in Finland, as well as a couple of hundred who hang around on their side, who at least have not yet been defined as gang members.

“Of course, the amounts are large, they are growing. But the number is still such that the police have a pretty good picture of the situation,” says Hyyryläinen, comparing the number to Sweden’s estimated 30,000 people who join street gangs.