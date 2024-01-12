Crime story in the Trieste Karst: a body found with a detached head

TRIESTE. The body of a person, perhaps a woman, with a severed head was found this afternoon near the Aurisina cemetery in a wooded area on the Trieste Karst. According to initial rumours, the body was reduced to a skeleton and therefore had been in the area for a long time. The police are investigating the case. The indication would have been made by a passer-by.

The body was found by a man who noticed the body and called the police. According to what has been learned, the head was found a few meters away from the body, in a wooded area near the Aurisina cemetery.

From the very few elements in the hands of investigators, the body could be that of a 75-year-old woman, who disappeared a few months ago in Aurisina. DNA will be extracted from the corpse, for the moment, however, the first anatomopalogical tests have been carried out from which it appears that the death dates back a few months. The body is in an advanced state of decomposition, almost skeletal, and would have been partly dismembered by wild animals in the area. In fact, her body was also missing some limbs, in addition to the head, which was detached from the body, a few meters away. According to what we learn, the medical examiner believes that the body is that of a person at least 50 years old, with a thin build and short stature. Elements compatible with the woman missing from Aurisina.