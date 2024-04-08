Home page politics

From: Nils Hinsberger

Press Split

According to crime statistics, crimes in Germany have increased significantly. Union politicians warn of an increasing willingness to use violence – especially among refugees.

Berlin – The domestic policy spokesman for the CDU/CSU parliamentary group in the Bundestag, Alexander Throm, has expressed concern about increased crime in Germany. In an interview with the Deutschlandfunk He called the current crime statistics “alarming” and in this context pointed to the “significant increase in migration.”

Crime in Germany increased by 5.5 percent in 2023 compared to 2022. The police recorded 5.94 million crimes, reported World on Sunday citing the police crime statistics for 2023. Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) wants to officially present the statistics on Tuesday (April 9th).

Crime statistics 2023 – Union spokesman calls for a “turnaround in migration policy”

Immigration in Germany is partly a “poverty immigration,” says Throm in the Deutschlandfunk. This means that theft crimes are constantly increasing, especially among refugees. Experiences of violence in the country of origin are also responsible for the fact that the “inhibition threshold for violence” is lower. For this reason, Throm calls for a “turnaround in migration policy”. By this he means “limit immigration, increase control, reduce social benefits and restrict residence rights,” Throm told the Daily Mirror.

Alexander Throm, domestic policy spokesman for the CDU/CSU in the Bundestag, calls for measures to be taken against the increased crime. © dts news agency/IMAGO

Faeser also stated in November 2023 at the autumn meeting of the Federal Criminal Police Office that German society had “actually become more violent”. In the crime statistics, the “current migration events” and the “extensive immigration of refugees” are cited as reasons, reported World on Sunday. Of the 190,605 suspects listed in the statistics, 79,088 are “non-Germans” and 25,732 are immigrants.

Since violence is used more quickly, especially among young people, Throm calls for more prevention in schools and training centers. In addition, a “certain consequence” is required if violence is used. In order to be able to directly affect perpetrators, the procedures must be accelerated, said Throm. The fact that this has not yet been implemented is the fault of the traffic light coalition.

“Uncontrolled immigration” – the Union and coalition partners are demanding consequences

CDU General Secretary Carsten Linnemann fears a security risk from the “continued high level of illegal migration”. He is calling on the traffic light government to take this “inconvenient truth” into account, reported the Rheinische Post. Bavaria's CSU Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann also said this Augsburg Generalone should not “come to terms with the fact that uncontrolled immigration in particular has a negative impact on the security situation”.

Bitter realization – a domestic political review of the year 2023 View photo series

Criticism of the handling of current migration does not only come from the opposition. FDP Vice President Wolfgang Kubicki also considers the high proportion of non-Germans in violent crime to be “extremely alarming”. The increase must be an incentive for the government to “regain control over immigration,” it quotes Time the FDP vice-president.

Migration researchers see no “direct connection” between crime and migration

Migration researcher Philip Schäfer said this Daily Mirrorthat the increased crime among refugees has a variety of reasons. Accommodation in Germany, previous experiences of violence, lack of prospects and poverty are the biggest “risk factors for criminal behavior”. Therefore, a “direct connection” between migration and crime cannot be confirmed.

Faeser spoke to the in March Rhenish Post called for tougher action against violent criminals and particularly targeted non-German perpetrators. “It is important to me that the constitutional state takes tough action against violence. Perpetrators have to feel the consequences,” says Faeser. In addition to harsher criminal consequences and faster deportations, she also wants to combat the causes. “We have to address the social causes that lie behind crime and violence,” said Faeser. Above all, good social and educational policy should help. (nhi)