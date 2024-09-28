Home page World

From: Julian Mayr

Press Split

The RAI crime series “Brennero” is heating up tempers in South Tyrol. Despite high ratings, there is sharp criticism of the portrayal of the autonomous province.

Bozen – The “Bozen-Krimi” channel series has now made a name for itself in German-speaking countries. In 20 episodes so far, “Commissario” Sonja Schwarz is investigating crimes in South Tyrol. The fictional production from Germany is loud Reviews not always a completely realistic depiction of the autonomous province and popular holiday region.

Now, of all things, an Italian production is causing a stir. The crime series “Brennero”, named after the mountain pass of the same name that German holidaymakers usually pass on their way south, paints a distorted picture of language usage in South Tyrol. A senator from Rome even spoke up.

The new crime series “Brennero” is sharply criticized by South Tyrolean Senator Julia Unterberger. (Montage) © Ufficio Stampa Rai/NurPhoto/Imago

Italian crime series causes criticism in South Tyrol – Senator describes the depiction as “scandalous”

The eight-part series “Brennero” is broadcast on the public broadcaster RAI 1 and is also broadcast in Italy Stream available is a big hit. The first broadcast on Tuesday (September 17th) was watched by almost three million viewers, with an audience rating of 17 percent, leaving all other productions on the same evening behind.

But the series, which was co-financed by the autonomous province of Bolzano, conveys a distorted picture of language use in South Tyrol, according to critics. It portrays the country as predominantly Italian-speaking, which contradicts the actual language regulations. Julia Unterberger (SVP), who sits as a senator in the Roman Parliament for South Tyrol, described the portrayal in the series as “scandalous”.

Crime series spreads a “falsified image of South Tyrol” – the law speaks for itself

“It is scandalous that public television broadcasts such a distorted image of South Tyrol. “And in a production that was subsidized by the province of Bolzano,” Unterberger complained in a press release, as did the online portal, among others salto.bz reported. The politician also vented her anger on social media.

She criticized the fact that “Brennero” gave the impression that only Italian should be spoken in public life in South Tyrol. “This is especially true when dealing with the police forces and the judiciary,” Unterberger complained to the Austrian Press Agency (APA). This is in blatant contradiction to the actual language regulations in South Tyrol. Loud Article 1 DPR (Decree of the President of the Republic) of July 15, 1988 No. 574, the German language is completely equal to the Italian language in the relationship between citizens and public authorities.

“We speak Italian here” – MP criticizes portrayal in Rai crime series “Brennero”

“Millions of Italians who do not know our history have probably been convinced since Monday evening that in South Tyrol the main languages ​​Italian and German are only tolerated in private areas. Advertising for South Tyrol looks different,” says Unterberger.

A sentence heard in the series reads, for example, “Siamo in Italia e qui si parla italiano” – “we are in Italy and they speak Italian here.” However, this is wrong, as Unterberger continues. Public servants, judicial officers, prosecutors and judges are obliged to follow the citizens’ native language. “According to Article 8 of the above decree, any judicial act that violates these language provisions is null and void,” the senator notes.

Extract Art. 1., Decree of the President of the Republic (DPR No. 574) with regard to the use of the German language (1) […] In the region, the German language is equal to the Italian language, which is the official state language: (a) in dealings with the bodies and offices of public administration and the public corporations and institutions that have their headquarters in the Province of Bolzano or have regional jurisdiction, as well as with the concession companies that provide public services in this province,

(b) in dealings with the judicial offices and the ordinary courts, the administrative courts and the tax courts that have their seat in the Province of Bolzano,

(c) in dealings with the Higher Regional Court, the Higher Regional Court of Jury, the Youth Section of the Higher Regional Court, the Public Prosecutor’s Office at the Higher Regional Court, the Youth Court, the Supervisory Court and the Supervisory Office, the Regional Commissioner for the Replacement of Common Use Rights as well as with any other court office and ordinary court, administrative court , Tax Court or the Court of Auditors, which have their headquarters in the province of Trento, but are also responsible for the province of Bolzano […] Source: LexBrowser Autonomous province of Bolzano/South Tyrol

In addition to the language problem, Unterberger also complains about the bleak portrayal of the city of Bolzano, where the production was mainly filmed. She also criticized the “extremely dubious connection between a mass murderer and the South Tyrol activists of the 1960s”. The price of a cappuccino is currently causing a stir in South Tyrol’s provincial capital.

According to the marketing company, production brings great added value for South Tyrol

Unterberger’s party colleague and State Councilor for Culture Philipp Achammer (SVP) agreed with the criticism. Although the series is fiction and enjoys artistic freedom, it is annoying when a picture of South Tyrol is drawn “that in no way corresponds to reality”.

Ranking: The 15 most beautiful and popular holiday destinations in Italy View photo series

The marketing company IDM Südtirol, which was financially involved in co-financing the television series, does not entirely agree with the criticism. A funding of 500,000 euros is offset by added value for the province of more than 1.5 million euros. According to Vera Leonardelli Business Development Manager at IDM, a historical consultant was even brought in for the production, as she told the daily newspaper Dolomites explained. However, production of the series had already been completed when attempts were made to point out critical points. (jm)