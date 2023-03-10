Genoa – First the fire at the grandmother’s door, then the blitz at the mother’s house. The day before he killed his sister Alice with more than twenty stab wounds, Alberto Scagni he had planned a first assault on his other family members as well. A raid immortalized by the cameras of the building in via Pascoli where father Graziano and mother Antonella live.

Crime Scagni, the images of the blitz at the parents’ house

Alberto Scagni’s raid on his parents’ house the day before his sister Alice’s murder in 7 unpublished frames





In the seven unedited frames published on The 19th century Scagni is seen arriving at his parents’ building immediately after setting fire to his grandmother’s door. It is 18.35 on 30 April last. From the sequence you can clearly see all of Scagni’s madness. Convinced of finding his parents at home, he “literally hangs on the doorbell”, writes the police. In fact, from the cameras it appears how you continuously ring on the intercom “for fifteen minutes”.

In short, madness. Fortunately, there is no one at home. Why the mother Antonellameanwhile, she went to her grandmother who, alarmed, called her after the fire. Antonella Zarri finally decides to return home here. And she runs into her son who, resigned by the failure to open the door, has already left the apartment building in the meantime. When Scagni notices the return of his mother, he is already distant. And yet he goes back anyway and tries “to enter the door”.

It is at that point that mother and son cross paths. And the frightened woman makes an extreme gesture. She tries to lock her son out of the gate. She can’t, though. The strength in the field between the two is too obvious. And the camera stares at Scagni with his arms folded watching her mother resolutely who in the meantime is hurrying back home after failing to shut her out. In another frame we see the mother on the stairs followed by her son Alberto who, most likely calling someone with her phone to ask for help.