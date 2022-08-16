Crime returns to undertake a growing escalation in the Region at the hands of violent assaults, thefts and injuries crimes. The State Security Corps and Forces recorded, in the first half of this year, up to 32,813 criminal offenses – crimes and misdemeanors – in the Region, an average of 182 daily, according to the balance provided by the Ministry of the Interior.

The figure represents an increase of 22.6% compared to the same period of the previous year, a rise somewhat less than that registered at the national level (of 25.7%). The restrictions that the Covid brought hand in hand last year marked the lowest crime figures in recent times.

The increase in crime figures in the first half of this 2022 is explained, in part, by the increase in violent robberies and intimidation. The Region counted up to 884 of these blows, almost double the 560 registered in the same period of the previous year (57.9% more). Robberies with force in houses, establishments and other facilities increased by 19.6%, mainly in the area of ​​Cartagena (328), Lorca (110) and Murcia (919). Vehicle thefts, meanwhile, grew by 6.6% and thefts up to 38.1%, registering more than 7,100 in the first six months of the year.

sex crimes fall



Another of the crimes that rebounded the most in the first quarter in the Region was that of injuries and riotous fights. Throughout those six months, 549 of these crimes were recorded, 52.1% more. In this first semester, in addition, 23 cases were registered of people who unsuccessfully tried to take the life of another, four more cases than just a year before. In the case of homicides and completed murders, there were five crimes, one more than in 2021.

After several years of gradual escalation, sexual crimes registered a slight decrease in this first semester, of 9.6%, which offsets the rebound that is being registered at the national level. In the Community, between January and June, 282 of these cases were reported, more than one on average each day. According to the Interior report, the Security Forces and Corps investigated up to 29 sexual assaults with penetration, 6.5% less. At the national level, a whopping 9,389 crimes against sexual freedom and indemnity were recorded, 19.1% more.