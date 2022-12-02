Crime | Prison warden shot after deadly riot in Ecuador

About 400 prisoners have died in riots in Ecuador’s overcrowded prisons in less than two years.

in Ecuador the director of a prison that made headlines for riots that led to several deaths has been killed in an attack by an armed mob. This is reported by the local prison office.

A prison in the country’s capital, Quito, rioted about two weeks ago when the leaders of criminal gangs were transferred to another facility. Ten prisoners died in the confrontation. The prison warden, who was recently killed, had started his duties at the prison at the beginning of November.

Since February 2021, more than ten gang-related riots have broken out in Ecuador’s overcrowded prisons, killing a total of around 400 inmates.