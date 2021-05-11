For some years we have seen how the number of graphic novels that have been reaching our Xbox has been increasing. This could be due to the fact that independent developers have better access to the tools or more support in the publication, such as the program ID @ Xbox. Therefore, thanks to the efforts of developers, publishers and the support of fans, we can enjoy these niche games on our Xbox.
The game that we are going to analyze is Crime Opera: The Butterfly Effect, a graphic novel developed by the small independent group dedicated to visual novels called Crime Opera Studios and published by Eastasiasot. This is the first installment of a series, since the developers have announced their interest in creating six parts set in the universe of Crime Opera.
Crime Opera: The Butterfly Effect brings us the story of the Gallo family, which is told from the point of view of six of the children of a mafia family. Throughout history we will alternate in the perspective of each one of them and we will see the way in which innocent minds live and interpret an environment of violence, in addition to knowing how they feel and how it affects them psychologically in their day. day.
Story
The game begins with the sudden death of the matriarch of this family, an event that triggers two of her sons, Gerald and Alexander, to learn that her former partners are threatening to take over her family’s business, which will cause them to everything gets out of control.
The story that this visual novel tells us is cruel, harsh and not suitable for all audiences, since very intense scenes are narrated, which at first are explained in a simple and innocent way, very similar to how a child would explain it, but as the plot progresses, they are transformed into darker and more serious dialogues.
All the action that will be shown to us will allow us to see the way in which crime affects people and breaks their innocence, since our six protagonists will be exposed to scenes with sexual references, murders, explicit attacks and all kinds of violence within the Gallo family.
Gameplay
At the beginning of the game, the game allows us to choose between seeing the story in classic mode or playing it as if it were an interactive visual novel in which our decisions will alter the story. To do this, we will first have to delve a little into the plot and at a certain point we will be presented with some decisions that will change the course of it, leading to a different, and sometimes premature, end of the original story.
Both options are totally enjoyable, since we can have a totally narrative experience, as it was designed or affect the course of events with our decisions, giving a richness and variety to the original story.
Regarding the gameplay, the game allows us to move forward and backward in the dialogues with total freedom, as long as we have previously read them or we have activated the option to skip unread text. Also, if we play it as an interactive novel, at a certain point in the plot we will have the option to choose what we want the protagonist to do.
Image and sound
Visually the illustrations that the game shows us are very well achieved, since they manage to capture the situation that is being narrated to us in a quite effective way, managing to move quickly from a situation in which the player feels comfortable to another in the one that the player can feel helpless and frustrated by not being able to prevent the cruelty that is being shown to him.
Regarding the sound, the soundtrack is composed of instrumental music where the piano predominates, which helps to generate tension and sometimes anguish about what is going to happen. All this is contrasted with other musical pieces, which try to convey tranquility or innocence. The soundtrack is accompanied by the ambient sounds of each situation, in which we can find ourselves from blows and moans to gunshots.
Duration
The main unmodified story consists of 24 chapters, which will take about 6 – 7 hours to overcome, although it depends on the player’s reading speed. Even so, this duration can be shortened if we play it interactively, since certain decisions can trigger the story to end in a hasty but satisfactory way.
Crime Opera Analysis: The Butterfly Effect – Conclusion
Crime Opera: The Butterfly Effect is a powerful narrative novel with certain interaction touches, which presents us with a very careful script and graphic appearance, but it falls short in playability, since it does not risk too much and the number of decisions resembles few . In spite of everything, it is appreciated that these types of stories are reaching Xbox more and more frequently.
Leave a Reply