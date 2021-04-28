The perspective of children is always interesting, they are full of innocence and curiosity, but what is hidden in the minds of children who have grown up in a mafia family? Crime Opera: The Butterfly Effect will solve some of those doubts, since we will be accompanying the children of the Gallo family in their introduction to the world of the mafia. Let’s see what this adventure of Crime Opera Studios, Ratalaika Games Y Eastasiasoft Limited.

Crime Opera: The Butterfly Effect is now available on Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One

In this dark visual novel we will have the perspective of the 6 children of the Gallo family, who will face the external forces of the mafia world. The story begins with the sudden death of the family matriarch, the event that will make everything spiral out of control. The children of the matriarch, Gerald and Alexander, after this hard event, will make everything spiral out of control when they learn that their former partners are threatening to take over their company.

We will witness various murders, kidnappings and endless other crimes committed in the home of the Gallo family. Crime Opera: The Butterfly Effect It will allow us to know a whole story of deceptions, survival and loyalties that hang by a thread, while we delve into the fragility of family ties and how they are breaking.

We will have the option of reading it as a kinetic novel without the option of altering the story or playing it as a visual novel and discovering the various endings that Crime Opera: The Butterfly Effect has to offer. We must clarify that the endings are of a false nature, since we can discover more about our characters and their motivations depending on the decisions we make in the course of the story and thus be able to have a more complete picture of how everything originated.

No matter how we decide to play this complex and dark story about the collapse of lives dedicated to crime, it will catch you from beginning to end. Crime Opera: The Butterfly Effect is now available in the Microsoft Store At a price of € 7.99 with a 20% discount for its release.