B.In two acts of violence in Celle, one man was killed and another man was seriously injured. A suspect was arrested late Monday evening, a police spokeswoman said. It was initially unclear whether there was a connection between the acts at two different locations in Celle.

The police first found a 54-year-old seriously injured in his apartment in the Harburger Berg area on Monday evening, said a police spokesman. The man died on site. According to the information, the officials had previously received an emergency call about an attack with a knife. They temporarily asked residents in the Harburger Berg area to stay in their apartments.

A little later the police were informed by a hospital that a 59-year-old had been seriously injured with a knife in the Neuenhäusen district. The man was therefore out of danger to life after an emergency operation. According to his statement, an 18-year-old cyclist injured him with a knife while driving past.