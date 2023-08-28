Criminals set fire to an Oxxo store in Michoacán this Sunday. courtesy

Violence intensifies in the Tierra Caliente of Michoacán, a circular situation that comes and goes and rarely stops. This Sunday, criminals blocked roads in the region, burned stores and set vehicles on fire, actions that the president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has described on Monday as publicity and propaganda. Michoacán is one of the states in the country that has registered the highest number of murders for years.

The criminal geography in the State is well known, especially that of Tierra Caliente. Small towns and cities such as Apatzingán, Buenavista Tomatlán, Aguililla, La Ruana or, somewhat further away, Uruapan, suffer the onslaught of criminal cells, which build and destroy alliances at lightning speed. To pay for their wars, crime parasitizes the prosperous local agricultural activity, centered on avocados, lemons, and, to a lesser extent, tomatoes and other vegetables.

In a war environment like this, victims fall from all sides. Not even two months ago, gunmen ended the life of the social leader Hipólito Mora in La Ruana, between Apatzingán and Buenavista. Ten years ago, Mora became one of the leaders of the Michoacán self-defense groups, a social movement that tried to confront organized crime in the region, already thriving then.

The movement failed, infiltrated by the very crime it was fighting, stifled by the federal government, then in the hands of Enrique Peña Nieto (2012-2018). Mora and other leaders were exposed, elevated by media exposure, deprived of the structure that made them think that life could be different. In recent months, criminals had attempted three times on his life. The third time they succeeded.

His brother, Lupe Mora, denounced his death to one of the local mafias, Los Viagras, heirs to a mythical, foundational brand, Los Caballeros Templarios. Until a couple of years ago, Los Viagras were part of a kind of federation of mafia cells with strong local roots, Cárteles Unidos, which fought with a more renowned group, at least in the press, the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG). In the absence of interviews with the leaders of the fray, the inhabitants of the area then pointed to the lemon fields as essential booty for the groups.

The lemon now also stars in the battle. In reports published in local media in recent weeks, residents of Tierra Caliente have denounced that extortion of lemon producers and packers, in the triangle formed by Aguililla, Apatzingán and Buenavista, are constant. Reforma reported this Monday that criminals demand between two and three pesos per kilo of lemon, in an area where annual production reaches 500,000 tons.

Doubt points to the fit of extortion to avocado producers in the equation. Veterans of a thousand wars, aware of criminal dynamics, avocado businessmen are powerful, mainly due to the high price of the fruit in the market. Until last year, Michoacán enjoyed a monopoly on avocado exports to the United States, a multimillion-dollar business centered on Uruapan, a territory somewhat colder than Tierra Caliente. Michoacán now shares the business with Jalisco.

It is also difficult to know what the actions seen in the region on Sunday mean and what relationship they have – if any – with extortion. Criminals blocked the highway between Apatzingán and Aguililla in the morning, a common situation two years ago. The groups in conflict then, Cárteles Unidos and CJNG, fought the area and even dug trenches in the middle of the track. In Apatzingán, criminals burned a store and a truck.

Burnt vehicles also appeared in Buenavista and Uruapan, and in the latter municipality, criminals also burned a store. Throughout the day, the Michoacán police announced deployments and, finally, a return to normality. No attack against lemon producers, packers or transporters was registered this Sunday, events that have been seen in recent weeks in the region.

In his morning press conference, López Obrador has said that “Michoacán is already being addressed. It was an act more than anything publicity, propaganda. Taking and burning vehicles, two fires in stores and that’s it. Fortunately, no violence in terms of loss of human life.”

subscribe here to the newsletter from EL PAÍS México and receive all the key information on current affairs in this country