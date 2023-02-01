The legacy of the diva Lollobrigida. The case

It has been open for days the dispute over the inheritance of the diva Gina Lollobrigida. The opening of the will (the extent of the assets is not publicly known) has opened up a new scenario. The actress has destined half of her fortune to her son Milko Skofic and half of her to the factotum Andrea Piazzolla. But in recent days we have also heard the statements of the Spanish “widower”, Javier Rigau. To understand how it will end we talked about it with the lawyer of the actress, the lawyer Antonio Ingroia

“There are two variables right now. The first, to which the son, who denounced Piazzolla for circumventing an incompetent, could refer is that there is an ongoing process. Consequently, the result could be that the will is not valid for the part relating to Piazzolla. The second profile is that relating to this Spanish gentleman named Rigau who has always publicly declared that he has no patrimonial economic interest in Mrs. Lollobrigida but on the other hand, always until today, has claimed his role as husband, today widower, a role that can have no relevance except for hereditary purposes”

But wasn’t the marriage between Gina Lollobrigida and Rigau dissolved?

“Yes, by a papal grace. It was just a canonical marriage with no civil effects. The papal pardon has effect from the beginning and declares the nullity of the marriage which should have been forfeited”

Why does he say ‘should’?

“Because despite everything there is the thesis of Rigau and his lawyers. They maintain that the annulment would have had a subsequent effect, not ab origine, that is, it would be applicable for the period following the pardon but until this occurred the marriage would have been valid”

Therefore?

“Being valid, the transcription that Rigau made in the civil register of Barcelona would have been regular. But he never made a transcript in Italy. So another question is to see if the transcript of the civil register of Barcelona is also valid in Italy”

tricky question…

“And there’s another problem as well.

Ah here!

“There is a private prenuptial agreement. When Gina Lollobrigida still wanted to get married because at some point she no longer wanted to, the two had mutually agreed not to write down civil bills. So the marriage was supposed to have only canonical effects. In this sense Rigau would have violated the scripture. Among other things, there is also a penalty clause which provides for 2 million euros in penalties for anyone who violates the prenuptial agreement which can also be enforced against the heirs. So theoretically it could be asserted against Rigau but Rigau in turn says that he did it only because Gina Lollobrigida, having denounced him, had violated the duty of confidentiality that that patrimonial agreement required. In short, if Rigau were to go on, Pandora’s box opens and you never get out or who knows when”

But it is very probable that Rigau will continue…

“He has announced a press conference that he will hold during the week and which he says will restore the truth, etcetera etcetera”

You followed Gina Lollobrigida as long as she was alive. From what you remember, what were the intentions of the actress?

“First of all, he would have wanted to disinherit his son because the thing that most reproached him was that when this ‘war’ broke out with Mr. Rigau, his son sided with Rigau rather than with her. This thing she has never forgiven her. These closenesses were also seen at her funeral, with her son who was with Rigau in the front row … ”

But Lollobrigida was still forced to give 50% of the inheritance to her son…

“Very right. I explained to her that obviously there was no way to disinherit her son, at least in Italy, it could be done in America but not here…”

If not by selling the properties?

“Exactly. This was probably an idea, a ploy that she tried to cultivate so as not to let her son get his hands on her assets, but on the other hand she tried to govern this situation. So knowing that in any case the Italian law recognized 50% of her son, she wrote it to him in the will, so that there should not be a post-mortem cause if the son had asserted this right. Thus the son can be satisfied, in this way”

What happens now?

“The trial of Piazzola is in its final stages. We are moving towards the discussion, so it is probable that the son is waiting for the outcome of the trial. I imagine that if he were to go badly for Piazzolla, i.e. were to be convicted, it would be easier for his son to ask for Piazzolla’s exclusion from the inheritance ”

