Autopsy performed on the body of Teresa Spanò, the woman who died at the hands of her 17-year-old daughter: what emerged

On Thursday 5 January, the coroner performed an autopsy on the body of Teresa Spano, the young mother and teacher who lost her life at the hands of her 17-year-old daughter. The latter is now in a community and before the investigating magistrate, she confirmed her version of her facts.

They are days of grief and sadness those who are experiencing the family members of this woman, who unfortunately found themselves dealing with a loss excruciating and sudden.

The autopsy examination was performed at the forensic medicine institute of the Bagneria Polyclinic. However, the doctor failed to clarify what exactly happened in the minutes before his death.

The only thing that has emerged is that the woman lost her life after her daughter had it neck grip. They also found gods scrape on the body, which however do not appear to be the reason for his disappearance.

They will only be the toxicology tests to give further answers. The new hypothesis is that the daughter stunned her mother with gods medicines found right next to the woman’s body.

This is because the 17-year-old with a very built punyin the first part of his version, said that Teresa Spanò took her own life ingesting those very drugs.

The crime of Teresa Spanò

The sad episode took place at dawn last year Monday 2 January. Precisely in the house where the two lived, in via Butera, a bathroomin the province of Palermo.

From the story of the neighbors the relationship between mother and daughter was very quarrelsome. In fact, the last quarrel took place inlast night life of Teresa Spanò and then total silence. Until the police arrived in the neighborhood, with sirens blaring.

The 17-year-old’s father had them leave long ago. Now, however, the motive behind this crime is not well known, but only further investigations will shed light on what happened.