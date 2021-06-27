Five months after the change of power in the White House, ex-President Donald Trump repeated his unsubstantiated allegations of electoral fraud in a major election campaign in Ohio.

Wellington / Washington – Five months after the change in power in the White House, ex-President Donald Trump repeated his unsubstantiated allegations of election fraud in a major election campaign in Ohio. Trump claimed in Wellington on Saturday evening (local time) in front of supporters again without any basis that the election had been stolen from him, and spoke of the “crime of the century”. He didn’t lose.

“We won the election twice,” said Trump in front of cheering supporters with a view to the 2016 and 2020 elections. “And it is possible that we will have to win a third time.” Run as Republican candidate again in 2024 presidential election. But he made no more than an allusion.

Trump clearly lost the presidential election last November to his Democratic challenger Joe Biden. However, he refused to admit defeat. To this day, the Republican claims that he was deprived of victory by massive fraud. Neither Trump nor his lawyers have provided evidence to support these claims. Dozens of lawsuits from the Trump camp have been thrown out of courts, including the US Supreme Court.

Trump has also incited his supporters with his allegations of fraud: Trump’s supporters stormed the Congress headquarters in Washington on January 6th in order to sabotage the certification of Biden’s election victory. Five people were killed.

Trump used his appearance in Ohio to deal as usual against Democrats and political opponents. He accused Biden and the Democrats of destroying the country through misguided policies. The new government is a “total disaster”. Instead, he cheered loyal supporters such as Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has made a name for herself with conspiracy theories and recently compared protective measures in the corona pandemic with the persecution of Jews by the Nazis and only apologized for them under great public pressure.

Chancellor Angela Merkel was also mentioned in Trump’s speech. The ex-president reiterated his allegations that Germany is paying Russia billions for the Nord Stream 2 Baltic Sea pipeline, but allowing the US to protect itself from Russia in NATO. He likes Merkel, said Trump. But she is smart and tough and takes advantage of the USA. (dpa)