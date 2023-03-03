Genoa – He apologized and paid 10 thousand euros to the partner and newborn son of Javier Miranda Romero, the worker who killed with an arrow in the historic center on the night between 1 and 2 November just as he was celebrating the birth of the baby. For this Evaristo Scalco, the craftsman who shot the dart, has now been transferred to house arrest in his home in the province of Varese, with the electronic bracelet. According to the investigating judge, Scalco admitted what he had done even though the man always said he “had no intention of killing the worker but only wanted to threaten him”.

The prosecutor Arianna Ciavattini had expressed negative opinion. According to what emerged from the investigations by the carabinieri, Scalco had a passion for bows, which he built, and went to train in the woods of the Varese area hunting wild boars and using lethal arrows equal to the one he chose, among several dozen, to kill Romero .

That evening, the victim was on the street with a friend chatting when Scalco leaned in and yelled racial abuse at him. Romero had given him the middle finger and at that point he would have been hit. His dart had pierced him from above in the side, puncturing his liver. He had been rushed in desperate conditions to San Martino where he had been operated on but died soon after.