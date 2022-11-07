Genoa. “It hurts? I had warned you!”. From the analysis of the mobile phones seized by the carabinieri of the radiomobile nucleus comes the first denial to the statements of Evaristo Scalco, the 63-year-old shipwright in prison on charges of killing the night between Tuesday and Wednesday in Vico Mele Javier Alfredo Romero Miranda41-year-old construction worker over a street fight.

Scalco in the interrogation in prison together with his lawyer Fabio Fossati had claimed that he did not want to hit Miranda with the arrow. “I just wanted to scare him,” he explained. But from the analysis of the mobile phones and from the audio of the same, the carabinieri have extrapolated a sentence that demonstrates how the craftsman’s will was to hit the Peruvian with the dart.

Judge Matteo Buffoni writes in the order with which he validated the arrest: “While watching the video, Evaristo Scalco is distinctly heard asking for the address of the victim, in that moment standing with the arrow stuck in his chest, profusely bloody and in a state of shockif he hurt from the blow and remind him that he had warned him that he would shoot him an arrow ”.

According to the magistrate this sentence. “It is clearly incompatible with the belief that you have missed the shot.”

Scalco is accused of voluntary homicide aggravated by futile reasons.