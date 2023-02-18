Given the sustained growth of rape crimes in Sinaloa, the content of this criminal conduct was updated and more severe penalties were decreed. What changed? Despite the fact that the crime of rape is a criminal type whose content is widely known in legal disciplines, the wording of this crime in the Sinaloa Penal Code suffered from a defect. He did not understand the normative hypothesis when it is the aggressor himself (active subject), the one who is penetrated by the victim, (reverse rape), which allowed impunity for this criminal conduct.

What does a reverse violation refer to? In this case, we are talking about the assumption of a pederast who gets penetrated by a male adolescent. That is to say, the crime of rape can be configured, indistinctly, when the aggressor penetrates the victim (the ordinary action hypothesis); but it can also happen that the aggressor forces the victim to do it, (as happens in the cases of pedophiles who force minors), because in both cases there is carnal access and the legal right protected by criminal law is violated , such as sexual freedom, sexual security and normal psychosexual development, (the latter in the case of minors).

This hypothesis had already been considered by the Federal Judiciary, since 2009, (becoming jurisprudence in 2017, Digital Registry: 2015705), when it was determined that the violation is updated even when the penetration is carried out by the victim. For this reason, on January 20, 2023, Decree No. 378 “reforming various provisions of the Penal Code for the State of Sinaloa” was published in the Official Newspaper “El Estado de Sinaloa” to change the concept of “copula” in the crime of rape.

Prior to the reform, the Sinaloa Penal Code, (in its article 179), established that the crime of rape was committed by “whoever, through violence, performs intercourse with a person of either sex without their will.” Understanding copulation “the introduction of the penis into the victim’s body through the vaginal, anal or oral route, regardless of her sex”. That is to say, it indicated that the introduction of the penis had to be in the body of the “victim”. If the victim always had to be the one penetrated, it was not possible to consider reverse rape.

Now, with the reform of last January 20, article 179 of the Penal Code of Sinaloa, the wording of the normative type was changed to establish that “copulation is understood as the introduction of the penis into the human body through the vaginal, anal or oral route. ”. That is, it does not require that the introduction must be in the victim’s body. Therefore, the conduct of violation can be configured, indistinctly, when the active subject of the crime is the one who penetrates or vice versa, when he is penetrated.

It is then recognized that, regardless of the way copulation is carried out, the typical behavior displayed by the aggressor violates the sexual freedom of the victim, given that in both cases, the victim is deprived of the right to freely decide , with whom, when and how to carry out their sexual activity, especially when it comes to a minor, in accordance with the aforementioned jurisprudence.

Another relevant aspect of the reform is that the penalties were tougher. On this point, the legislator himself recognizes in the Opinion of the initiative presented by the Governor of the State, that: “Although the tougher sentences are not necessarily the solution to obtain concrete results in terms of security and citizen protection, it represents one of the tools that the State has to design the course of criminal policy according to social needs”.

In fact, the Ruling Commissions (United Commissions for Justice and Gender and Family Equality, of the State Congress), considered that “the increase in the penalty for the crime of rape, far from representing a patch or patch characteristic of punitive populism , is legally viable and obeys one of the purposes with which this legislative body fulfills, which is to adapt the regulatory frameworks for the benefit of public order and social interest”. In this understanding, the penalties were increased.

According to the reform, as of January 21, 2023, the penalty for the crime of rape is 9 to 25 years in prison (previously, they were 6 to 20 years); while the equated rape has a penalty of 16 to 34 years in prison (when before it was 10 to 30 years). In addition, in the case of “violation or its equalization, committed by two or more people, the prison sentence will be increased by up to one half more in its minimum and maximum” (previously, there was a fixed sentence of 10 to 30 years), making the criminal behavior developed even more serious.

The number of rape cases in Mexico (and Sinaloa) is constantly increasing. According to the criminal statistics registered by the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System (SESNSP), in the period between 2015 and 2022, the number of cases for the crime of rape grew by 83%, passing from 12,619 cases (figures that include equal violations) in 2015 to 23,102 cases in 2022. In Sinaloa, the increase was 93%, going from 187 cases to 371, in the same period .

Is it the correct measurement? The figures show us that, evidently, we are not doing enough. Despite valuable efforts, we still do not have a comprehensive, coordinated, and long-term policy to prevent cases of rape, ensure that the aggressors are duly investigated and punished, and that the victims achieve justice and reparation. Being honest, the increase in penalties will be totally sterile, if the aggressors are not investigated or convicted. If the causes and conditions of the growth of the crime of rape in Sinaloa are not addressed, the legislative changes turn out to be merely palliative remedies.