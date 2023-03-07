Mexicali, Baja California.- Eve “N” was murdered with a shot to the head last Monday night in the Centinela neighborhood, in the municipality of Mexicali, lower california.

According to the authorities, the event occurred around 8:00 p.m. in the female’s home, located at Avenida Pitágoras, number 24, in the neighborhood in question, after a discussion with her sentimental partner named Francisco Javier, 42 years old.

It was revealed that she was the niece of Francisco Javier who called 911 for help after hearing the argument between the couple and then a shot.

The niece said that after hearing that the weapon was activated, she left her room and it was then that she looked at Eva, who had barely been living with her uncle for a month, fatally wounded, for which she asked for emergency help, while Francisco fled the place.

After the woman was declared lifeless, the presence of personnel from the Prosecutor’s Office was requested. See also BEAT THE NARCO! FGE seizes drugs in Tijuana bars; there is a detainee