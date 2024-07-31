Tamaulipas, Mexico.- Octavio de la Torre Stéffano, president of the Confederation of National Chambers of Commerce, Services and Tourism (CONCANACO-Servytur), condemned the murder of the leader of FECANACO in Tamaulipas, Julio Almanza Armas.

“The Confederation of Business Chambers deeply condemns the murder of Julio César Almanza Armas, deputy secretary, vice president of Binational Strategic Affairs in the Borders of CONCANACO SERVYTUR, president of FECANACO Tamaulipas and president of Canaco in Matamoros,” it said.

In a video addressed to the country’s chambers of commerce, he said he is in communication with the team of the Secretary of the Interior and with that of the governor of the State of Tamaulipas, Américo Villarreal Anaya, to express “our indignation and demand that these types of insecurity cases be addressed immediately, both in Tamaulipas and in the rest of the country.”

“Security is essential for our families and for the development of our merchants, our companies and family businesses. We cannot allow fear and violence to continue affecting our lives, our social development and our economic activities,” he said.

He said that this damage is irreparable and it is necessary to ensure that events like this are not repeated under any circumstances.

The organization’s priority, he said, is to work together to build a safe and prosperous environment for all, but the mandate to guarantee the safety of citizens is solely and exclusively that of the government.

“Words and expressions are insufficient to express the discomfort and indignation that we feel as part of the Confederation of National Chambers of Commerce, Services and Tourism for this unfortunate event and we share the grief that the family is experiencing,” he said.

He told the union members that they will be informed of the authorities’ responses and the actions that will be taken regarding this unfortunate event.

“We are deeply saddened by their loss and express our deepest sorrow. On behalf of all our members, we reject the violence and fear that threaten our lives and development. We are committed to peace and progress, and we will not allow these acts to divert us from our goal of building a safer and more prosperous society,” he said.

And Américo promises to carry out an exhaustive investigation

The governor of Tamaulipas, Américo Villarreal Anaya, offered to carry out an exhaustive investigation and to go to the last consequences to clarify the murder of the leader of the private initiative, Julio Almanza, which occurred today.

In a message posted online, the president condemned the events in which the president of the State Federation of Chambers of Commerce of Tamaulipas and vice president of Concanaco lost his life.

“We are committed to working hard to ensure that the security and justice authorities carry out an exhaustive investigation and go to the last consequences to clarify this unfortunate event,” he said.

Villarreal sent its condolences to the family of Julio Almanza.

Hours before the murder, the governor of Tamaulipas chaired the meeting of the Coordinating Committee for the Construction of Peace, in Ciudad Victoria.