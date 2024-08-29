According to Ezio Denti, Bossetti’s consultant, Sharon Verzeni’s killer must be sought within the family

Investigations continue unabated by investigators into the case of the murder of Sharon Verzeni, the 33-year-old barmaid killed between the night of July 29 and 30 with four stab wounds. The private investigator has recently expressed his opinion on the mysterious case of the young woman’s death Ezio Teeth who dealt with the murder of Yara Gambirasioas a consultant to Max Bossetti.

Investigator Ezio Denti speaks

These are his words:

“A woman who goes out at one in the morning, in an area frequented by drug dealers leaves me perplexed.. She was caught in the back with three stab wounds, as in a typical crime of impetuosity: Sharon then had the strength to take the phone and say ‘he stabbed me’‘.

According to Denti, even the use of a kitchen knife It’s quite indicative:

“If it had been a drug dealer, he would have used a switchblade: this woman didn’t even have her phone taken away.”

The Scientology Trail

Investigator Denti also tends to exclude the trail of Scientology:

“Sharon Verzeni worked as a bartender: she was not a billionaire with a lot of money, the economic motive does not hold up”. Finally, the expert is convinced that in the event of an argument or attempted abuse, the aggression occurs from the front and not from behind.

private investigator

The Missing Stranger

Another testimony that investigators are focusing on in these last hours is that provided by a young man who runs a takeaway pizzeria near the square of Terno d’Isola.

The man reportedly said he had not seen her since the evening of the murder. a foreigner of about 35 years old who with others used to indulge in revelry and arguments. It is a group of about ten North Africans who, according to the witness, “they were always drunk and making a mess”. Among these, one in particular is said to have disappeared shortly after the murder.

The Silence of Sergio Ruocco

While in these hours in Terno d’Isola the search for the murder knife is proceeding through the use of metal detectors, Bottanuco where Sergio Ruocco resides, there is no particular news. The man returned to work last Tuesday without making any further statements to reporters.