Two confessions, in fact, superimposable. The first on July 29, the day of the murder of ex-girlfriend Sofia Castelli, to the prosecutor of Monza Emma Gambardella and the carabinieri of the Sesto San Giovanni company. The second, 72 hours later, in prison with the investigating judge Elena Sechi. A live story of the night in which 23-year-old Zakaria Atqaoui entered the apartment on the fourth floor of Corso Roma 100 and came out seven hours later with blood on him after stabbing Sofia while she was sleeping in her parents’ bed.

«Towards midnight I go to Sofia’s house to wait for her with Riccardo. I wanted to surprise her but I don’t know what I could do,” said Atqaoui in the validation hearing of the arrest for murder aggravated by premeditation, Sala, sentimental relationship and by the insidious means. In the house, where he had been welcomed for a long time during the pandemic, he entered it with a set of stolen keys that afternoon after Sofia had let him in. “I put myself in Sofia’s parents’ closet” while waiting for the girl to return from an evening with her friends at the Milanese disco “The Beach Club”. Which happened a few minutes after 6. In the apartment, however, Sofia had returned alone with her best friend. “I heard what Sofia and Aurora wanted to do with Riccardo and the other boy the following day, but the two weren’t in the apartment at the time.” Still locked in the closet, the 23-year-old waited for the two girls to go to sleep in two different rooms. At that point Atqoui – according to his story – came out of hiding for the first time to go to the kitchen. “I took a knife and went to my room. I thought it wasn’t suitable (…) I went back to the kitchen and took another more suitable knife and with this I hit Sofia while she was sleeping ». At least five blows inflicted that left no way out for the twenty-year-old. “When I became aware of what had happened I was soaked in blood.” Outside the room Atquaoi has changed into his father’s clothes. “When I left the house, I started walking and smoked a cigarette. When I realized I had committed a murder, I went to the local police.”



Murder Sofia Castelli, the ex partner: “I heard her talk about boys, I got angry. I came out of the closet and killed her”. Premeditation contested 31 July 2023

A confession like the first that “appears characterized by illogical profiles and aimed at limiting the seriousness of the behavior held, attempting to give credence to the thesis of a momentary ‘raptus’, determined solely by Sofia’s incoherent behavior, which would have deluded him compared to the hope of being able to resume the relationship and then definitively removed, blocking him on Instagram and essentially refusing to meet him again”.

This assessment was made by the investigating judge of Monza Elena Sechi who, although not validating the detention, arranged for Atqaoui, defended by the lawyer Marie Louise Mozzarini, to be remanded in prison. She didn’t notice anything the friend who was sleeping in the other room: «When I fell asleep it was around 6; I didn’t hear any noises. I woke up around 9 because my mother called me. I was looking at Instagram when the Carabinieri entered the house,” the girl wrote. She was also at home when Sofia and Atqaoui argued for the last time in the late afternoon: «He entered the apartment with us. Sophia and Zechariah quarreled, insulted each other; Sofia badly kicked him out of the house.’