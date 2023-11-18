Savona – «He is not my brother never been violent. She wasn’t even when he was drinking. I can’t believe what I read, that he tried to rape the partner of the man who killed him.” Marzia is the sister of Massimo Romano, the homeless man originally from Novi Ligure strangled with a leash in Ceriale by a homeless man like him, Andrea Soldati.

The murderer, in the interrogation before the public prosecutor Giovanni Battista Ferro, confessed to the crime in the garage he shared with his partner and the victim, claiming to have intervened when he saw Romano attacking the woman. Marzia, however, is not convinced: «My brother was ill, he had liver cirrhosis and with all the medicines he took, he was physically debilitated. He didn’t have the strength to do something like that. And I repeat, he was never violent. Not with my mom, not with me. When he drank, he was happy, yes. But never aggressive.”

Memories go back to when Massimo worked as a worker at Marcegaglia in Pozzolo Formigaro, worker in the pipe department of the steel plant. «He was a great worker. He was only at home with a fever of 40″. Then health problems, him quitting, his alcohol addiction, the psychologists who follow him. «He had started with dad’s death. He drank to cheer himself up. We have always been close to him, especially my mother. But he wanted to live like this, to be on his own and we couldn’t stop him, we couldn’t do anything. He was an adult. But we remained in contact, always, until the end. We called each other.”

In April Massimo Romano left Novi Ligure to be hospitalized in a community in Piedmont. But he hadn’t stayed there for long, he felt like he was in prison. He had signed and left, turning the page. “I’m going to the seaside,” he had told his sister. At the seaside of the Riviera. AND in one of the phone calls, he said he was staying in a hotel in Loano. «He didn’t lack money – his sister continues -. He received a disability pension and it may also be that sometimes he even asked for alms. He had done it in the past. But he had the money. He had also bought a new, latest generation mobile phone.”

Massimo Romano, from Novi, former worker at Mercegaglia in Pozzolo Formigato

On October 1st Massimo called Marzia to wish her a happy birthday. «We then spoke twice more. He seemed calm to me. I’m sure he had stopped drinking.”

In Ceriale, as the carabinieri reconstructed, the meeting with the other two homeless people, with Andrea Soldati and his partner. And that garage, where he was killed, became their home. «We really didn’t know anything about them – Marzia continues -. He hadn’t told us about it.”

Then in the last days of October, silence. Maximum that he no longer calls home. The worried family members, the mother who turns to the police, reports the disappearance of her son, the days that pass, the fear that something has happened to him. Massimo who gives no news. Massimo disappeared into thin air. Then the discovery of his body, on the bed of the Rio Cuore, a few steps from the garage where he slept with the other two homeless people. And mom’s phone rings. But it’s not the son who calls.