Among the games presented during Nintendo’s April 2023 Indie World was also there Crime O’Clock which has returned to show itself with a very short trailer, devoid of gameplay but which reveals the release date on PCs and Switches: The June 30, 2023.

Crime O’Clock is a game detective point and click characterized by a plot that promises to be rich and deep. The player will be called upon to solve crimes before they happen, analyzing ever-changing maps to locate clues relating to hacking, murder, theft and many other crimes. All the crimes are also connected by a common thread that leads to a greater mystery.

If you want to know more about Crime O’Clock on the pages of Multiplayer.it you will find our trial of the demo available on Steam, where Simone Tagliaferri says:

“Overall, it takes less than an hour to complete the Crime O’Clock demo, from which we were fully satisfied, finding in it a relaxing experience full of interesting ideas, which naturally evolves the Hidden Folk formula, exploiting it in a truly original way. It remains to be seen how the other cases will be handled and what the variety of scenarios will be. But for this we will be able to tell you when we play the final version.”