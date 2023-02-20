Crime O’Clock is a new Italian game where you solve mysteries by exploring and manipulating time. Development studio Bad Seed and publisher Just For Games have announced that one can now be played free demopublished on the occasion of the Steam Mystery Fest. It will be available until February 27, 2023, the end of the event.

Of course you can find it here Steamon the Crime O’Clock official page.

Let’s read the official details about contents of the demo:

Discover two introductory investigations to sharpen your investigative sense and the very first official case of your career as a chrono-detective!

The Information Age map is based on the city of Milan, the hometown of the developers. In it you will find the Duomo, the Castello Sforzesco, the Last Supper and more…

Can you spot Bad Seed’s office on this giant map packed with detail? Small tip: look for the logo!

Case #000 – The Apartment in Pink – Jewels stolen from a model’s apartment… A true classic? Find the thief and recover the loot!

Case #001 – The mysterious lime drink – A criminal case centered on the writer and professor of archeology Daniele Marrone? Take a seat and sip with us…

Case #002 – The Rock Band Blood Red – Legendary singer Axl Blood suffers an unexpected accident. What if it wasn’t actually an accident?