Crime | Norwegian politician: Finland’s action in the case of an Iraqi convicted of murder is startling

In the opinion of Sveinung Stensland, a member of parliament from the conservative Høyre party, Finland should ensure that the Iraqi man who escaped from prison cannot travel to Norway.

Norwegian the member of parliament sharply wonders how it is possible for an Iraqi man convicted of ordering the murder of his Norwegian wife to live free in Finland.

“It is shocking that Finland has given him a new residence permit. This whole story is permeated by one thing, and that is a lie. He has cheated, cheated and used false fingerprints and forged papers”, MP from the conservative Høyre party Sveinung Stensland wonders the Norwegian Verdens Gang – according to the newspaper.

“I am surprised at how Finland has handled this,” Stensland continues.

Stensland points out that border control between the Nordic countries is not strict. In his opinion, Finland should ensure that the Iraqi man cannot travel to Norway.

HS told lantana from an Iraqi prison escapee From Faraidun Latif Sharif, who is convicted of murdering his Norwegian wife. In 2012, he escaped from prison in Iraqi Kurdistan and ended up living a free life in Finland.

Extradition of Latif Sharif to Iraq seems impossible because he was sentenced to death in Kurdistan. The ban on refoulement based on international agreements prevents a person from being returned to a country where he is threatened with the death penalty, torture or persecution.

Nor can the man be returned to Norway, where he used to live and whose citizenship the man has had. This is prevented by Finland’s own legislation.

Minister of Justice Leena Meren (ps), possible gaps in the legislation related to international transfers are to be clarified.

Neither Iraq nor Norway have requested the extradition of Latif Sharif.