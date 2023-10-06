Crime | Norway demands that Finland act in the case of the Iraqi prisoner escapee

Faraidun Latif Sharif, convicted of murder in Iraq, lives free in Finland.

Norwegian the chairman of the parliament’s legal committee demands Finland take measures against the Iraqi by Faraidun Latif Sharif case.

“I appeal to my colleagues in Finland to take care of justice,” said the head of the legal committee Per-Willy Amundsen on Thursday VGaccording to the magazine.

“What happened must have clear consequences and not least because the victims must get justice,” said Amundsen, who represents the progressive party.

The Norwegian politician said he reacted “in disbelief” when he heard about Latif Sharif’s case. However, he does not intend to be in contact with his Finnish colleagues, VG said.

in Finland The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said that it is discussing with the Iraqi and Norwegian authorities about the case of the escaped prisoner convicted of murdering his wife.

Faraidun Latif Sharif, sentenced to death in Iraq, escaped from prison and received asylum in Finland. The authorities suspect that he is lying about his home country and identity. He now lives freely in Finland.

HS told about the incident in a story published over the weekend A perfect escape.

Latif Sharif was sentenced to death by hanging in Iraqi Kurdistan for the contract killing of his Norwegian wife in 2004. The sentence practically turned into life imprisonment.

In 2012, Latif Sharif escaped from prison and disappeared. He arrived in Finland in 2014 and presented himself as a Syrian refugee to the authorities using a fake identity. He was later caught for his false identity.

However, Latif Sharif cannot be expelled from the country. A stay in Finland is protected by, among other things, a ban on returns. He cannot be extradited to a country where he could face the death penalty.

Due to a legal technical problem, he cannot be extradited to Norway either. If the death sentence were officially changed to a prison sentence in Iraq, extradition from Finland to Iraq could be possible.