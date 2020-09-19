Crime Nearly three million euro book cache found in floor structures in Romania – the target of valuables stolen in London was Las Vegas

Rarities included first editions of works by Galileo Galilei and Isaac Newton. The books had been brazenly stolen from a British warehouse.

Romanian about 200 culturally and financially valuable books have been found on the floor structures of a farmhouse, London police informed on Friday. Numerous British media outlets reported the book cache.

Police estimate the book cache to be worth about 2.7 million euros. Among them is another Italian astronomer Galileo Galilein (1564–1642) and an English physicist Isaac Newton (1643–1727).

“The books found are extremely valuable [rahallisesti], but more importantly, they are invaluable and of great importance to the world’s cultural heritage, “said the forensic scientist. Andy Durham.

Book cache was found on Wednesday when Romanian police conducted a search of a farmhouse in Neamt County in northern Romania.

The books had been stolen in January 2017 from a warehouse in Feltham, West London, near Heathrow Airport.

The discovery was preceded by an extensive international police operation involving not only British and Romanian police but also Italian authorities.

At the time of theft the books were awaiting shipment to Las Vegas, USA, where they were to be auctioned.

London police said the book theft was done very professionally. There was a Romanian criminal group involved in other stockpile attacks in Britain.

The criminals cut a hole in the roof of the warehouse from which they landed on ropes for a distance of 12 meters, successfully avoiding the motion detectors of the alarm system. The thieves packed their books in 16 sacks and left the same route as they came.

Police have already caught 13 suspects in crime in previous raids. They have been prosecuted in Britain.