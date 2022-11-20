Crime Mysteries | Dismemberment murderer Virpi Butt was released from prison in 2018 – However, the police already had a new mystery in the investigation

For years, Virpi Butt has been one of the police’s possible suspects in the case of the missing Raisa Räisänen. So far, it has not been possible to exclude Butt as a suspect. Butt, who died last November, was never reached for questioning.

Virpi Butt arrived at the court of appeal session at the Tampere courthouse in 2005.

Riika Nykänen HS

2:00 am | Updated 8:19 am

Last the dismemberment murderer who died in November Wiggle Butt is currently still one of the possible suspects in the case of the 16-year-old who disappeared in Tampere in 1999 Raisa Räisänen case.

Over the years, the Central Criminal Police has wiretapped numerous suspects in connection with Räisänen’s disappearance and possible murder. One of the people listened to is the now deceased Butt.