Dl Crime and minors, that’s why the cheap justicialism is a mistake

Here we philosophize. The oppositions and intellectual opponents all appealed to the sacred heart of the secularism unbridled do-gooder and one does not look at the harsh reality that is revealed, ruthless in the(in)quiet life of citizens. “Lower the age of imputability? Are we crazy?” they yell. No, I wouldn’t say.

On the one hand you ask more safety on the roads and on the other ideal banners of clemency are hoisted, which are not even suitable as palliative remedies for the spread of crime. Obviously a boy needs to be re-educated, but understanding doesn’t stop a range of brutal violence. And maybe that was the case. We all would like a messianic word capable of ex abrupto conversions, like Paul of Tarsus on the road to Damascus. But the reality is quite different.

Newspapers are our eyes on tragedy, the chronicle is full of barbaric atrocities. I don’t have to summarize what has happened in recent months: just take a superficial look at the sites. Mercy is a beautiful feeling, but it solves very little.

Here we are not looking for the hard punch, the desire for revenge, or the always execrable phrase “…and throw away the key”, everyone must have a second – even third or fourth – chance. But faced with a crime, nothing else can be done. A 14-year-old who kills must pay like an adult, Salvini is right. Of course you shouldn’t abandon a boy, just as you shouldn’t leave anyone behind. An individual who recovers himself, and becomes a useful piece of the puzzle of society, is the greatest victory of the state. Cheap justicialism is a mistake, and we should all agree on this, but reasonable solutions cannot be quashed in the name of compassion.

