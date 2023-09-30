Crime | Ministers Meri and Rantanen promise to find out whether cases like the Iraqi prisoner escape can be prevented by legislation in the future

According to Justice Minister Leena Mere, a person convicted of murder must be made to serve his punishment.

Minister of Justice Leena Meri (ps) says that possible gaps in the legislation related to international extraditions are going to be clarified.

HS told on Saturday for escaping from an Iraqi prison From Faraidun Latif Sharif, who is convicted of murdering his Norwegian wife. Finnish Security Intelligence Service suspects the man has terrorist connections.

Extradition of Latif Sharif to Iraq seems impossible because he was sentenced to death in Kurdistan. The ban on refoulement based on international agreements prevents a person from being returned to a country where he is threatened with the death penalty, torture or persecution.

Nor can the man be returned to Norway, where he used to live and whose citizenship the man has had. This is prevented by Finland’s own legislation.

Attorney General Tuuli Eerolainen told HS that the wording preventing such a handover remains in the law, which has had to be corrected for years.

“I have already been in touch today [oikeus]to the department of criminal policy and criminal justice of the ministry and I ask for an explanation of whether there is a gap in the legislation, and what could be done about it.”

Sea says that, as Minister of Justice, he cannot comment on an individual case precisely.

“On a general level, you can say that if a person has been convicted of murder, then he should be made to suffer his punishment somewhere in the country. You can’t get away with murder.”

Neither Iraq nor Norway have requested the extradition of Latif Sharif.

If the sentence were a prison sentence, extradition could be possible. Even then, the Supreme Court of Finland would first assess whether prison conditions in Iraq are inhumane.

HS asked Mere if Finland should find out if Kurdistan would be willing to change the death sentence already imposed to a prison sentence and request the extradition of the man, or if Kurdistan would be willing to request the execution of the sentence in Finland.

“I’m not going to take a stand on these, because it’s an individual case,” says Meri.

Asylum when applying, Latif Sharif claimed to be from Syria and fleeing war.

The Finnish authorities suspected that the story was not true, as the man’s accounts were contradictory, he used forged documents, and his fingertips were so damaged that fingerprints could not be taken.

Despite this, Migri considered that the man must be from Syria, which is in a civil war. In 2015, the Finnish Immigration Service granted him asylum for four years.

Meri emphasizes again that he does not take a position on the correctness of this particular case.

“But if it seems that what has been said is not true, then we must have the tools to combat this kind of thing.”

Minister of the Interior Mari Rantanen (ps) says that the ministry is already preparing to amend the Aliens Act regarding identity verification. The issue is outlined in the government program.

“It is written a little unclearly, and it is now intended to be rewritten.”

The goal of reforming the law is to strengthen the authorities’ obligation to verify a person’s identity.

“Then this should not happen in the future.”

According to Rantanen, they have discussed with Justice Minister Mere on Saturday.

“Both the Ministry of the Interior and the Ministry of Justice need to find out what we can do to patch the gaps in the legislation. If there are gaps, they will be patched.”

Bridge so at the moment it seems that there is a person in Finland who is a prison escapee convicted of murder, who cannot be returned due to the ban on extradition. What should the authorities do in such a situation?

“The authorities in Finland act according to the law, jurisprudence and international agreements. In the government, we can see if there are any gaps in our legislation that can be filled to avoid this type of situation.”

And what do you think as the Minister of the Interior, what should be done in such a situation?

“I will not take a stand on an individual case, but I will state on a general level that it is quite clear that this kind of thing certainly does not sit well with anyone’s sense of justice. It’s good that such things come to light.”

According to Rantanen, the Ministry of the Interior has no information on how many similar cases there are in Finland, where a person convicted of serious crimes abroad cannot be returned to serve the sentence.

