Crime | Mild rape sentences are a Finnish oddity, ex-state prosecutor Matti Kuusimäki criticizes in the Kanava magazine

Is the exhortation not to rape again enough to punish rape, asks ex-state prosecutor Matti Kuusimäki. In his article in the Kanava magazine, he compares Finland’s approach to other Nordic countries and criticizes the fact that the vast majority of rapists here only receive suspended prison terms.

Is that enough? in rape cases, is the exhortation not to rape again still a win-win punishment? This is what the retired attorney general asks Matti Kuusimäki.

In the article he wrote for Kanava magazine, Kuusimäki compares rape sentences and criminal law regulations in different countries. Finland’s line differs from others.

There is hardly any other country in Europe where raping another person can get away with a short conditional sentence, Kuusimäki criticizes. In Finland, the vast majority of rapists receive conditional imprisonment.

It’s like a call not to rape again, Kuusimäki criticizes.

Already the punishment scale in Finland is in a completely different category than, for example, in Sweden and Norway. In Finland, the minimum punishment for rape is one year in prison, the maximum is six years. Aggravated rape is punishable by a minimum of two years and a maximum of ten years in prison.

A prison sentence of up to two years can be suspended.

In Sweden, the punishment scale for rape currently starts at three years, and aggravated rape is sentenced to at least five years in prison. In Norway, too, the minimum sentence for rape is three years.

However, in Sweden’s rape legislation, the punishment scale starts at six months if the act is “less serious”. In Finland, such a mild form of crime no longer exists.

Kuusimäki emphasizes to HS that he has compared the punishment scales for basic forms of rape.

“The scale of rape committed under extenuating circumstances has been removed from the new law. Recently, there have been 0-2 convictions based on it per year. This tells the practical significance of the law change tightening rape sentences,” says Kuusimäki.

In the Kanava magazine article, Kuusimäki states that such large differences between the punishment scales of the countries cannot be explained by general criminal policy grounds.

“The question is about the deeper differences in the legal culture of the societies regarding the importance of human sexual integrity. This cultural difference is reflected in the criminal legislation of the countries and concretized in the use of law by the courts.”

Kuusimäki did not want to give an interview to HS about the matter. He says that he carefully weighed the text for the Kanava newspaper and says that he has said everything he wants to say about it.

Kuusimäki was Finland’s first attorney general. He retired in 2010.

Parliament has recently revised the chapter on sexual crimes, and the reforms will come into effect at the beginning of January. In the rape crimes, the essential change concerned changing them to consent-based. In the future, the essential thing is therefore the lack of consent, no longer violence or the threat of it or the exploitation of the defenseless.

However, the parliament saw no reason to change the punishment scales. In Kuusimäki’s opinion, it seems that the matter was not even thought about, even if this was exactly what mattered.

“In any case, the most relevant significance in terms of general hardening is whether the law reform was intended to toughen the very lenient punishment line for rape crimes, which favors a suspended sentence, or not.”

In Kuusimäki’s opinion, Finland is in the same line as the other Nordic countries in the talks, and rapes are characterized as serious crimes that cause the victim even lifelong suffering. However, the conclusions are completely different.

In Finland, rape is not actually seen as a serious crime, Kuusimäki estimates. Punishments live in a completely different reality than, for example, in drug crimes. The breeder of a moderate-sized cannabis plantation will face the same level of punishment as the vast majority of rapists.

Police allocates its resources to investigating those crimes that society has assessed as “really” serious, Kuusimäki states. The possibilities of the police to use coercive means are also different.

“Is it any wonder that the investigation of drug crimes goes reasonably well in the country, but the investigation of rapes is protracted and takes years?”

In Kuusimäki’s opinion, the only way to influence the sentencing line would be to increase the minimum sentence.

This is what Sweden and Norway have done, even several times recently. This was intended to emphasize the fact that in today’s society the reprehensibility of grossly violating sexual integrity has grown.

“The fact that the political system has not recognized the corresponding social development in Finland strengthens the perception of the differences in our legal cultures in the relationship in question.”

Kuusimäki emphasizes that he is not in favor of general hardening of the penalty line. Imprisonment does not cure the criminal, and prisons become expensive for society.

“But even good criminal and political principles should not be interpreted as an obstacle to a strong reprimand from society when it comes to actions that trample on the core values ​​of humanity.”

Correction 30.12. 12:30 p.m.: Information added to the news that in Sweden’s rape regulation, the punishment scale for “less serious” acts starts at six months, as well as Matti Kuusimäki’s comments on it.