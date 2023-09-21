The trial for the crime of Mattia Caruso, the 30-year-old who lost his life at the hands of his girlfriend on 26 September 2022, is still underway Valentina Boscaro. The 31-year-old girl appeared before the judge and she claimed that she had acted in defense, given the continuous mistreatment of her boyfriend.

Valentina Boscaro said it repentant and sorry for his actions, he told the judge that Mattia Caruso was often under the influence of alcohol and drugs and that he became aggressive. He beat her and insulted her and wanted to force her to get pregnant. She didn’t want to do it, it wasn’t her intention, she defended herself like this in court, yet her version of the facts isn’t convincing. She especially doesn’t convince the Caruso family.

The two had a fractious relationship and everyone knew this. But Mattia’s family said that the boy often returned home with his children black eyes and scratches on the body, because Valentina had beaten him. It was a reaction that they both had, in that stormy relationship. And although her loved ones tried to reason with him and make him understand that she had to leave her alone, he couldn’t see, because she was madly in love.

Valentina Boscaro tried to divert the investigation

The investigators do not rule out the premeditation of the crime. That night Valentina Boscaro took the knife that her boyfriend kept under her handbrake and stabbed straight to the heart while he was driving. She then walked away. Mattia Caruso was found on the ground by a passer-by, who immediately raised the alarm.

The girl initially tried to divert the investigation, the woman said argument with two people out at a club. But her version of events immediately made the investigators suspicious and after four days, Valentina collapsed and confessed the crime.

She was placed under house arrest with a bracelet, a decision taken because the 31-year-old is the mother of a small child. But now she risks being sentenced to life imprisonment.