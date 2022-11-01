Crime | Krp: There is no evidence that aid weapons delivered to Ukraine have ended up in Finland for criminals

Yle reported on Sunday that the KRP had indications based on intelligence that weapons delivered to Ukraine had ended up with organized crime in Finland.

At the Central Criminal Police (krp) there is no evidence that aid weapons delivered to Ukraine have ended up in the possession of organized crime actors in Finland, krp said in a press release on Tuesday afternoon.

Over KRP’s crime commissioner reported on Sunday by Christer Ahlgren based on the interview, that the krp would have indications based on intelligence information that weapons delivered to Ukraine ended up with criminals operating in Finland.

On Monday, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine issued a statement accusing the information in Yle’s article of being false.

Now krp clarifies that it is not about the weapons covered by the arms aid. According to the press release published on Tuesday, the picture that emerged from the interview about the transfer of arms aid to Ukraine into the hands of Finnish organized crime operators is “inaccurate”.

Deputy head of KRP Markus Välimäki tells HS on the phone that the KRP has indications of weapons in the war zone of the war started by Russia being transported to Finland. According to him, the reference information is in the nature of criminal intelligence information, which he cannot open further.

Citing criminal intelligence information, Välimäki also does not comment on situations in other countries or whether the Ukrainian authorities have been in contact with the Finnish police.

“However, we are not aware that aid weapons have ended up in the hands of organized or other crime in Finland.”

Välimäki according to krp, the purpose of the krp has been to highlight that criminals operating in Finland are possibly trying to get hold of weapons from conflict areas.

KRP says in its press release that it has identified individual actors of organized crime who have traveled to Ukraine during the war of aggression against Russia. According to the release, the police are constantly monitoring the situation, as wars typically offer criminals the opportunity to profit from the illegal arms trade.

Correction November 1, 2022 at 6:33 p.m.: The title of the story previously incorrectly read that the KRP had no evidence that weapons delivered to Ukraine had ended up in Finland for criminals. In fact, there is no evidence of aid weapons being delivered to Ukraine.