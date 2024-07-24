I have said this dozens of times here and today it is necessary to return to the subject.

In policy and in the exercise of power “there is no coincidences but causalities”.

And it comes to mind because just last Sunday we witnessed a macabre message of the organized crimelaunched to many new governments: be they municipal, state or federal governments.

Message that forces us to ask: Will they be able to defend citizens against organized crime?if none of the three levels of government can protect their police?

But the tragedy is greater when the case at hand is the first deadly message from crime to the unborn government of the Claudia Sheinbaum.

And as many surely know, the past Sunday was murdered –in cold blood and from behind–, a young high-ranking police officer which, throughout the leadership of government of Sheinbaum and Batres, was in charge of investigating the majority of outstanding criminal cases.

It’s about police Milton Morales, Right-hand man of the future Secretary of Public Security in the federal government, Omar Garcia Harfuch who in turn, has also been a victim at least an attempt on his life.

Milton Morales was one of the most capable police officers to pursue and clarify high-impact crimes, such as the attempt on the life of journalist Ciro Gómez Leyva and the kidnapping and assault on the home of Spanish singer Miguel Bose, among others.

According to initial official reports, the murdered police officer had gone to the home of relatives in the state of Mexico and, on the way, got out of his car to buy food. At that moment, a man approached him from behind and shot him repeatedly in the head.

It is striking, first of all, that despite the high police rank of Milton Moralesthe victim was traveling without escort and secondly, it is clear that he was watched and followed by the butchers, since witnesses declared that the The thugs were travelling in two cars and a motorcycle.

That is to say, from the modus operandi it is clear that It was a well-planned “job” and executed by professional criminals, for hire.

And now the obligatory questions.

Why was Milton Morales targeted?

What is the message that organized crime is sending to the new government under construction?

Who was uncomfortable with the arrival of Milton Morales to the highest circles of the Federal Public Security Secretariat?

Why did a police officer of such importance not travel with the required escort, despite his rank and responsibility?

How did the thugs find out that Milton Morales was one of the most capable police officers, if he was a public servant with little or no media profile?

Or was Milton Morales “placed” by police officers from the corporation in which he worked?

To begin with, it is clear that it was not a coincidence, but that the butchers had a very clear objective.

That is to say, the masterminds behind the crime decided to prevent the arrival of one of the best police officers in recent times to the new federal government; an investigator who could hardly be bribed.

In other words, it turns out that, in fact, criminal gangs also have a say in the appointment of the security cabinet of the spurious Claudia Sheinbaum.

Identical modus operandi of organized crime in municipalities and federal entities, where mafias decide who to put and who to remove in security cabinets.

And woe to anyone who dares to prevent municipal, state or federal police forces from being under the control of criminal mafias, because then the number of “cop-killers” will increase.

That is the underlying message; an exemplary message so that all corporations and all police officers understand who will rule in the new federal government.

And yes, the spurious president and her inner circle understood the message, to the point that, despite the political and social tragedy that Milton Morales’ murder represents, few cared about condemning the crime, clarifying it thoroughly, finding the material and intellectual authors and, above all, sending an exemplary message from those in power against crime.

In short, they seem to say in the outgoing government of AMLO and in Claudia’s entry: “what does the death of one more police officer matter,” in a government that is already world champion in the murder of police officers.

But the most serious thing is that if López Obrador and Claudia Sheinbaum cannot protect their police officersImagine if they would be able to defend citizens, as is their duty?

That’s the real tragedy.

In time.

