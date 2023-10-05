Thursday, October 5, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Crime | Joni was in prison for a year and a half – “Yes, I basically consider myself a normal, working family man and not a criminal”

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 4, 2023
in World Europe
0
Crime | Joni was in prison for a year and a half – “Yes, I basically consider myself a normal, working family man and not a criminal”

Joni from Pirkanmaa thinks that less than a year in a closed prison would not have been enough for him to change his life. Picture: Haze Torkki

Three out of five people sentenced to prison end up in prison again after their release. Joni from Pirkanmaa, who was sentenced to life imprisonment for a serious crime, is in another country – he decided to end his criminal life on his first trip to the castle.

“On the winch” reality began to gradually emerge from the fog. The remand prison on the top floor of the Tampere police building practically forced you to clear your head and introspect.

Jon’s life had been like frolicking in a pea fog for the past few years. The situation slipped to a point where the routes were dead ends and the map was facing the wrong way.

#Crime #Joni #prison #year #basically #normal #working #family #man #criminal

See also  Ukraine Britain: Russia is trying to get the leader of its choice in Ukraine
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Brazil has 705,962 deaths from Covid complications

Brazil has 705,962 deaths from Covid complications

Recommended

No Result
View All Result