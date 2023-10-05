Crime | Joni was in prison for a year and a half – “Yes, I basically consider myself a normal, working family man and not a criminal”

Joni from Pirkanmaa thinks that less than a year in a closed prison would not have been enough for him to change his life.

Three out of five people sentenced to prison end up in prison again after their release. Joni from Pirkanmaa, who was sentenced to life imprisonment for a serious crime, is in another country – he decided to end his criminal life on his first trip to the castle.

“On the winch” reality began to gradually emerge from the fog. The remand prison on the top floor of the Tampere police building practically forced you to clear your head and introspect.

Jon’s life had been like frolicking in a pea fog for the past few years. The situation slipped to a point where the routes were dead ends and the map was facing the wrong way.