Crime Jani from Helsinki was 12 years old when he beat an unknown man with an aluminum tube – Three prison sentences later he wonders if everything could have gone differently

The Probation Support Foundation hopes that young people will receive support to break free from the threads of crime. Jani was released from prison a few months ago and now wants to help other young people.

On the couch sitting tall and slender man with a coffee cup in front of him. As he speaks, the man looks into his eyes, but a slight tension can be seen in the movements of his hands.

We are in the premises of the Probation Service Support Foundation in Sörnäinen, Helsinki.

Helsinki Jani is 22 years old. Despite his young age, he already has three prison sentences behind him. Jani only got out of prison last June.