Panic buying, mass escapes, shootouts, pressure from criminal groups… Postcards that once seemed to illuminate the realities of isolated points of Mexican geography, such as Michoacán or Guerrero, increasingly reflect the situation of a growing number of spaces, from north to south, none as bloody as Chiapas, an example of organization and the benefits of community fabric for decades. The southern state, strategic for the mafias, succumbs to the dynamics of crime, which tirelessly fight over routes, hills and industries, beyond drug trafficking.

In the last week, residents of several municipalities in the Central Border and the Sierra Mariscal, on the border with Guatemala, have suffered the onslaught of the groups, a constant in fact over the last two and a half years. In Motozintla, in the southern part, a group forced residents to march through the streets, a way of stopping the advance of opposing groups, or of the authorities themselves. During the march, the opposing group attacked them with bullets. A similar situation occurred in Jaltenango, a little further inland, south of the La Angostura dam. There, the residents served to contain the Army.

In Chicomuselo, in the central area, the battle affects the town and different communities, some close to La Angostura, others closer to the mountains and others bordering the most important town in the region, Frontera Comalapa. Anonymously, a resident of the town consulted this week by phone explained that “it got ugly since Saturday,” referring to August 17, due to the clashes between groups in some communities of the municipality. “Then on Monday the town fell silent and about 70% of the population was in a state of emergency. [los vecinos de] the header came out”.

This weekend, videos emerged of a march by hooded men, some armed, in the municipality, which was due to hold elections this Sunday, suspended in June due to lack of conditions. On Saturday, the Diocese of San Cristóbal de Las Casas published a statement on its social networks, calling on the electoral authorities to postpone the vote again, since, it explains, “the conditions do not exist, due to the high level of violence and insecurity experienced by the population and which has forced the displacement of inhabitants.”

The neighbor, who asked to omit his name and his job for security reasons, points out that in the last chapter of this long battle, one of the groups in conflict, the Sinaloa Cartel, took control of the capital, displacing the previous group, which locals associated with one of the forms that the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) has adopted in the region. During a tour of several days a few months ago in the area, residents of Chicomuselo and Frontera Comalapa pointed out that the CJNG and its social arm, which they called El Maiz, controlled both capitals. The battle was then in the communities, such as Nueva Morelia, home to an important barite deposit, an important mineral for the oil industry.

View of the Comalapa Border, in Chiapas. Monica Gonzalez Islas

But the battle is on, killing the population with fear and anxiety, if not literally killing them. In recent months, clashes have occurred in towns on the border and in the mountains, but also in municipalities in the interior, beyond Jaltenango, such as La Concordia. In July, without going any further, criminals left the corpses of 20 people in a van in a town in this municipality, part of the route for migrants, weapons and drugs from southern Mexico.

Authorities found the bodies because the same perpetrators boasted about their feat in a video. In the video, the killers presented themselves as part of the Sinaloa Cartel. Since then, federal authorities have toyed with the idea of ​​the existence of a new group, a criminal organization that the Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection calls the Cartel of Chiapas and Guatemala, whose origin is unclear, but which some local media link to the CJNG, in some cases as a split, and in others as part of its same structure.

What happened in Chicomuselo, Frontera Comalapa and other municipalities on the border and in the mountains is necessarily linked to the dynamics of La Concordia, all of which are checkpoints on the criminal route. When the massacre of 20 people in La Concordia in July became known, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador explained it very clearly: “What motivates this? Drug trafficking and also trafficking of migrants and people.” This is the reality of Chiapas, which sees part of its territory become a criminal highway.

The situation is already complex, but it becomes even more complicated when local disputes, old and new fights over land, public offices, etc., are added to the equation, which overlap with the dynamics of the mafias. In the case of La Concordia in July, for example, the perpetrators pointed out in their video a certain Ataulfo, a possible allusion to Ataulfo ​​López Flores, a local rancher who had suffered an attack on his ranch months earlier, which left four workers dead. In May, criminals had also murdered his daughter Lucero, who was running for the municipal presidency in the June elections.

Despite the massacres, the missing people and the increase in murders – at the end of July, Chiapas had 19 fewer than in all of 2023 – the authorities have tried to head off criticism from residents and organizations. In February, a report by the Monitoring Collective – Southern Border, which brings together several organizations that have been studying violence in the state for years, noted that the border-mountain corridor was experiencing an “unrecognized armed conflict, a territorial dispute by organized crime structures for the control of goods, services, people, legal and illegal products, as well as the very lives of the local population” that has led to “serious violations of human rights and international law.”

