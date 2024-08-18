Justice Minister says that security needs coordination through PEC that the government will present; PRF will have a role similar to that of the military police

Minister Ricardo Lewandowski (Justice) said on Friday (Aug 16, 2024) that police forces in Brazil have had greater difficulty working with crime in the past due to a lack of coordination. “Organized crime is often more organized than the State”he stated.

Lewandowski participated in the “23rd Lide Business Forum” in Rio. He spoke on the panel “Institutionality, democracy and public security”, with the Minister of STF (Supreme Federal Court) Toffoli Days.

The Minister of Justice said that the government will propose a PEC (proposed amendment to the Constitution) to improve coordination between different security bodies of the Union and the States.

Lewandowski stated that the PRF (Federal Highway Police) will have overt policing functions, like the military police of the states. The PF (Federal Police) will have more functions to be able to investigate organized crime and environmental crimes.

