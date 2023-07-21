Catalina Vargas, Teresa Magueyal and María del Carmen Vázquez, searching mothers.

They are looking for Catalina Vargas, a 60-year-old woman who spent her days looking for her son. She was last seen on July 17 in León, Guanajuato. This state in central Mexico has become dangerous territory for those trying to find their missing relatives. In the last three years, two men and three women who were doing tracking work to locate their children have been murdered in this state. The last one was Teresa Magueyal, executed on May 2 in Celaya while she was riding a bicycle in front of a school. The UN has demanded protection measures from the Mexican government for the victims who participate in the search efforts.

The search file for Luis Antonio Rodríguez Vargas describes that he was 1.75 meters tall, that he was 30 years old, that he disappeared on January 1, 2020. It is specified that he has three tattoos and in the image you can see a young man with glasses smiling. Now, three years later, the data that is disseminated through all social networks is that of his mother. Catalina Vargas is a petite woman, who has straight brown hair, already with some gray hair, and brown eyes. She also wears glasses and in the search poster she looks serious. Last Monday she wore a white blouse with blue flowers and jean pants. The authorities warn that she “fears for her integrity and that she has been the victim of a crime.”

Vargas belonged to the United for the Disappeared of León collective. The members of the group spoke with her on Monday around 2:00 p.m., she was at her house. Now, these women who dig the earth to find clues, remains, that they can lead to their daughters, brothers, husbands, are also looking for their own partner.

It is not the first time that attacks have reached the search groups in Guanajuato. On May 2, two men on a motorcycle shot Teresa Magueyal at point-blank range and fled. The seeker was left dead on the ground, a few blocks from her house. Doña Tere, as they called her, had been looking for her son since 2020, José Luis Apaseo Magueyal, 34, who disappeared in the same town where she was murdered.

On November 6, 2022, María del Carmen Vázquez was shot several times after directly opening the door of her home, in Abasolo. She was looking for her son Ósmar Zúñiga Vázquez, 21, who had disappeared five months earlier. In the same way, in León, in October 2020, Rosario Zavala was killed, who had already warned that she was being threatened. She was looking for her 16-year-old son Yatziri. Her other son, Ulises, was also murdered two years after her mother. Javier Barajas was also killed in a public square in Salvatierra. He had managed to find her sister Lupita.

“It is shocking to receive the news of another search mother murdered in Guanajuato,” said Jesús Peña Palacios, representative in Mexico of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, about Teresa Magueyal: “Neither the disappearance of her son, nor the risks that she and her companions faced in their demand for an effective search, truth and justice, nor her murder had to happen. Families deserve protection and justice, not death or the misfortune of dying without knowing where their loved one is. These murders must be stopped.”

The situation is also replicated in other States: in August of last year, the activist Rosario Rodríguez was kidnapped by an armed commando after finishing a mass in honor of her son who has disappeared since 2019. She was found murdered a day later in the municipality of La Cruz de Elota, in the State of Sinaloa, in northern Mexico. Two weeks earlier she had denounced the inaction of the authorities. In October, Blanca Esmeralda Gallardo—who had been looking for her daughter Betzabé for a year—died after being shot seven times while on the highway between Mexico City and Puebla. Cecilia Flores, who is looking for her two children, has warned the authorities many times: “They have put a price on my head.” “My only sin has been to love my children,” she said.

A country of disappeared and a searching Barbie

Since the day Luis Antonio Rodríguez disappeared, another 864 people have joined the registry of unlocated persons in Guanajuato. In total, since 1963, there are 2,618 missing persons, according to figures from the Ministry of the Interior. A large part of these crimes are concentrated in Celaya and León: with 275 people without locating each location.

The state is going through a brutal security crisis. In November, a dog running through Irapuato with a human leg in its mouth led the colectivos to find a huge piece of land with 53 buried bags of human remains. The mass grave was next to a high school. In March, six women who were walking together on the outskirts of Celaya were kidnapped: they were all found burned a few days later. The situation is not alien to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador either, who has come to declare: “There lies our concern, Guanajuato.”

In a country that already accumulates more than 110,000 missing persons and with a State that is practically absent, the search tasks fall on the families. The precariousness of the searchers, who mostly have to leave their jobs to go out to search in the field, has led them to survive in many cases thanks to donations from individuals and private aid. One of the last attempts was the design of a Seeker Barbie. Delia Quiroa, leader of the 10 de marzo collective, presented the doll made with scraps of clothing from the searching mothers and a shirt with the image of Roberto, her brother, kidnapped in 2019 by organized crime for not having paid the right to land. At the height of marketing for the film’s premiere Barbiethe seekers asked to turn to look at those who are still missing.

