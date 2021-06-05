Crime International investigation: Coronary arrests temporarily reduced some of the crimes reported to the police

The study involved 27 cities around the world.

Last year’s the crown closures that took effect around the world in the spring reduced police-reported crime by an average of 37 percent, according to a recent international study.

There were homicides, assaults, robberies, thefts, burglaries and vehicle thefts.

Finland was involved in Helsinki, where the number of reported crimes decreased by an average of 20 per cent.

However, the effect of the restrictions appeared to be short-lived. The largest drop was usually seen a few weeks after the start of the closure, after which the volumes gradually began to return to pre-closure levels.

The study was published earlier this week In the scientific publication Nature Human Behavior.