No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Crime International investigation: Coronary arrests temporarily reduced some of the crimes reported to the police

by admin_gke11ifx
June 5, 2021
in World
Reading Time: 1 min read
0
0
SHARES
6
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The study involved 27 cities around the world.

RelatedPosts

Last year’s the crown closures that took effect around the world in the spring reduced police-reported crime by an average of 37 percent, according to a recent international study.

The study involved 27 cities around the world. There were homicides, assaults, robberies, thefts, burglaries and vehicle thefts.

Finland was involved in Helsinki, where the number of reported crimes decreased by an average of 20 per cent.

However, the effect of the restrictions appeared to be short-lived. The largest drop was usually seen a few weeks after the start of the closure, after which the volumes gradually began to return to pre-closure levels.

The study was published earlier this week In the scientific publication Nature Human Behavior.

.

Tags:

RelatedPosts

Next Post

Brazil follows three by three

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.