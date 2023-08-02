Crime has skyrocketed in the Region by 14.5% in the first quarter of this year. From January to March, conventional criminal offenses have grown by 13.1%, such as intentional homicides and attempted murders (25%) or crimes against sexual freedom (23.3%), but they have also increased by 22.1% cybercrimes, according to the Balance made public by the Ministry of the Interior.

If we talk about conventional crime, with the increase of 13.1% it is the community with the highest growth in the entire country. Only La Rioja (12.6%), Catalonia (11.8%) and the Balearic Islands (10.1%) remain above.

On the other hand, in cybercrime, with 22.1%, the Region is the sixth autonomous region with the highest year-on-year increase in the first quarter. In this case, they are worse in the Valencian Community (39%), Andalucía (31.3%), Aragón (29.9%), Navarra (27.2%) and Castilla-La Mancha (24.3%).

Twice as much as Spain



This quarterly rise in total crime of 14.5% in the Region doubles the national average (7.2%). Things get slightly worse when we compare regional conventional crime (13.1%) with that registered in Spain as a whole (5.8). In that case the increase is more than double.

By municipalities, in the Region there have been notable increases in crime in Totana (44.9%), with a 1,500% boom in registered complaints for crimes against sexual freedom, which have gone from a single offense in the first quarter of 2022 to 16 in the same period of 2023.

The data 1,000% In Torre Pacheco, vehicle thefts have increased by 1,000% and in Totana, crimes against sexual freedom have increased by 1,500%, from January to March of this year.

The 39.4% increase in criminal offenses in Torre Pacheco is also striking, where vehicle thefts have increased by 1,000%. The data is just as bad, although with less pronounced increases in Caravaca de la Cruz (21.5%), San Pedro (20.8%) and San Javier (19.9%).

The overall data for the Region shows that the greatest rise in reported crimes has occurred in vehicle thefts. On the opposite side of the scale, the most pronounced decrease occurs in homicides and completed murders, which have fallen by 100%; The kidnappings; 66.7%, sexual assault with penetration (-26.1%) and serious and less serious crimes of riots (-7%).

Everything else has gone up like foam. Among them, for example, thefts, which have risen by 27.9%; robberies with force in homes and establishments (18.9%) and robberies with violence and intimidation (17.2%), which are three of the most insecurity transmitted.

On the other hand, drug trafficking has barely grown by 9.4% and this, although it may seem like it, is not entirely positive data because it must be read in the sense that the attacks on drug trafficking have gone from 128 in 2022 to 140 this year. There are 12 more.

The crime that grows the most in Murcia, car theft, 63%



Crime increased in the city of Murcia in the first quarter of the year by 19%, 3.5 points above the regional average increase. By crimes, the one that grew the most was car theft, with a total of 119 stolen and an increase of 63%, although the most common criminal offense was theft with a total of 1,801 committed between January and March. Also noteworthy were the 558 robberies with force in homes (+21.6%) and the 245 robberies with violence and intimidation (+6.1%). With regard to cybercrime, in the first quarter of the year a total of 786 computer scams were reported in the city of Murcia.

The increase in infractions is lower than average in Cartagena



The increase in the crime rate between January and March was 10.3% in the municipality of Cartagena, compared to the regional growth of 14.5%. By type of infractions, the theft section stood out, with 617 complaints compared to 489 in the same period of 2022. The increase was, thus, 26.2%. In any case, the greatest increases, with 100%, occurred in intentional homicides and completed murders and also in attempted murders, since there was one in each case. He also highlighted the 50% increase in the number of vehicle thefts, which went from 18 to 27. And there were more crimes against sexual freedom: it went from 15 to 17.

Strong rise in sexual attacks and cybercrimes in the Lorca area



The index of crimes against sexual freedom suffered a strong rebound, of 400%, in the municipality of Lorca. The Ministry of the Interior registered 5 events related to this matter, including one sexual assault with penetration compared to none in the first quarter of 2022. Also in the field of conventional crime, robberies with violence and intimidation increased by 60% and 50% related to drug trafficking. Intentional homicides and attempted murders fell by 50%. Meanwhile, the statistics on cybercrime show that it shot up by 89.1%. That includes scams and other modalities.