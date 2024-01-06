Crime in via Poma, Mario Vanacore: “Enough slander”

Mario Vanacore doesn't want to be singled out once again as the killer of Simonetta Cesaroni, the twenty-year-old employee killed with 29 stab wounds on 7 August 1990 in via Carlo Poma, in Rome.

An investigation by the Carabinieri, judged however without evidence by the Rome prosecutor's office who asked for it to be dismissed, in fact indicates him as the murderer of Via Poma.

Interviewed by The printthe man, now 64 years old and owner of a company in Turin, reiterates: “The only time I saw Simonetta Cesaroni she was dead”.

“They are angry with my family” adds the son of the goalkeeper from Via Poma, Pietrino Vanacore, hypothesizing the queen of “someone who we have also sued”.

Vanacore, in fact, explains that he filed a complaint last spring for “slander and defamation. I was tired of being blamed for the crime in Via Poma.”

Regarding 7 August 1990l, the goalkeeper's son then states that he “arrived in Rome by chance. And I was there when we found the girl.”

“We had lunch with my dad and my stepmother and went to sleep. We got up around 5pm. We went to the pharmacy, to the tobacconist, to other places.”

With his father “it wasn't like we were always together. Then we had dinner and he went to sleep with Mr. Valle, who was elderly.”

Then Simonetta Cesaroni's family arrives, looking for the girl who has never been heard from again, and the body is then discovered. “I had never seen her before” reiterates Vanacore.

Last spring, following a theater show on the crime in Via Poma, Vanacore, with his lawyer Claudio Strata, decided to present a complaint to the prosecutor's office.

“A complaint – specifies the lawyer – to evaluate the defamatory content, if not downright slander against Vanacore, after years of allegations, suspicions, articles, books, TV programmes, blogs and theatrical performances, in which my client was depicted as suspected, if not guilty, of the death of Simonetta Cesaroni”.

The decision to file a complaint came about, as the lawyer explains, when Vanacore “discovered that there had been a theater show in Milan that recounted the Cesaroni case and that indicated him among the suspects. There were recordings and witnesses, so we asked the prosecutor's office for an investigation and to evaluate everything when it happened.”