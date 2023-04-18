Crime in Sweden | The director of Sweden’s largest prison urges Finland to learn from Sweden’s mistakes

The increase in gang crime in Sweden can be seen behind the walls of the country’s largest prison. Prison director Jacques Mwepu urges Finland to learn from Sweden’s mistakes.

Kumla

The tall ones Sweden’s most dangerous prisoners sit behind the walls.

Each of them has been convicted of serious crimes, for which a sentence of more than four years has been imposed. Violent crimes, murders, drug crimes.

The prison is located in the small municipality of Kumla near Örebro, about two and a half hours’ drive from Stockholm. The prison is Sweden’s largest, and is often referred to simply as Kumla.

The most dangerous place in Sweden, many say, but To Jacques Mwepu Kumla is a workplace. Mwepu has been the director of Kumla prison since 2020.

Mwepu stands on the grass outside his prison, where the yellowish concrete walls seem to go on forever. Mwepu is a tall man, but next to the walls of his prison he looks small.

However, he does not call prisoners dangerous, but people who can create risks in the wrong circumstances.

Sweden’s gang crime has escalated during Jacques Mwepu’s leadership years, which is also visible in prison.

Attached to one fence are prisoners’ woodwork, small huts without doors or walls. In its own enclosure, there is a children’s playground and a dragon sculpture, the name of which was organized in a competition in the prison.

“We want the children to see something other than just an institution when they come here. The prisoners’ children were allowed to suggest names. The winner was Dino. Someone had also suggested the name Finland. I don’t know why,” laughs Mwepu.

Prisoners’ woodwork is attached to the fence.

The number of prisoners convicted of serious crimes has grown so much that Kumlakin has become overcrowded. There are 432 prison places, but more than 500 prisoners. Cells have had to be divided. Two new buildings are under construction, which can accommodate a total of more than 120 prisoners.

The number of young prisoners has increased. More and more prisoners are involved in criminal gangs. Mwepu has described the gang leaders sitting in prison as business leaders rather than traditional criminals. They have networks, a lot of money and a lifestyle that takes time to change.

Mwepu estimates that more than half of the prisoners belong to some kind of “gang” – either a criminal group outside the prison or a group operating inside the prison.

“Many join gangs out of fear of violence. They want friends who can stand up. But at the same time, joining a faction multiplies the problems. The group’s problems become your problems,” says Mwepu.

The area of ​​Kumla prison is huge, like a factory complex.

And if the violence of gang criminals has escalated in Sweden, the amount of violence has also increased within the prison walls.

But for Mwepu, this is all just a day job. He believes that Sweden will be able to solve gang crime, but it will take time. Maybe decades.

That is why he urges Finland to learn from Sweden’s mistakes.

Mwepun a huge aerial view of the prison area hangs on the study wall.

Mwepu begins to introduce: this is where guests pass, through the translucence. This is where prison food and other supplies are brought, all of which are illuminated to prevent smuggling. There are outdoor spaces here, secretion cells here, he lists.

The function of the Kumla factory is to take in criminals, keep them imprisoned, offer opportunities for work and study, and turn out men who have repented.

The task is difficult, but Mwepu sees hope in every criminal relationship.

“70 percent of our prisoners do not return to the criminal path. And if we look at violent criminals, more than 90 percent do not repeat crimes.”

Crime and especially gang crime are the biggest topics of conversation in Sweden. Eradicating gang crime was practically the number one theme of all parties in last fall’s elections.

Last year, a record number of people died in shootings in Sweden: 62.

In the elections, a moderate coalition became the prime minister’s party, which has declared that it will put an end to gang crime. The means are, among other things, harsher punishments.

This year, the violence between gang criminals has intensified in some places. By the end of March, seven people have died in shootings.

What does the director of Sweden’s largest prison think about the government’s goals? Are harsh punishments the right solution?

Mwepu does not directly comment on the government’s proposals – after all, he is just an official who does what the government says.

But as a solution to gang crime, he presents one key solution: early intervention.

“In my country, it is customary to say, skip building prisons and focus on building schools. That’s the key,” he says.

Mwepu was born in April 1965 in Congo.

He first studied to become a priest, but switched to law. Mwepu, who fought for human rights, opposed the dictatorial regime of his country and became president Mobutu Sese Sekon persecuted by the administration.

Mwepu fled to Zambia and reached Sweden through a refugee camp in 1990. Places in Canada and Australia would also have been offered, but Mwepu chose Sweden, which is known as a humanitarian superpower.

Mwepu knew Sweden, especially the prime minister Olof Palmen and having served as UN Secretary General by Dag Hammarskjöld thanks to.

Mwepu studied at the university to become a French teacher, but in 1998 he started his career at the Swedish Correctional Institution. It was a summer job at Hällby prison, where Mwepu became the prison’s first black employee.

The beginning was difficult. Mwepu knew that there would be many immigrants in the prison. That’s why the prisoners’ reactions were surprising: racist shouting, laughter, mockery.

Mwepu thought that a guard with an immigrant background would have been able to create cohesion between inmates and staff, but the effect was the opposite. In the prison, a hierarchy had emerged among the immigrants, and the Africans were at the lowest level.

Sweden as a society has changed a lot since 1998. The number of immigrants in the country has grown significantly, Mwepu has progressed in his career from a summer worker to a manager.

Last year, Mwepu became well known in Sweden when he told his story in the Sommarprat monologue of the Swedish Broadcasting Corporation. Publishing houses started calling, book offers and interview requests came. Mwepu’s story has very cinematic elements.

“And yes, I am currently writing a book about my life,” he says.

Every The Kumla prisoner is also proof of society’s failure, says Mwepu.

A disproportionately large number of Kumla’s prisoners are immigrants. According to Mwepu, the prisoners in Kumla are taught basic skills, including the functioning of society and democracy.

Art made by prisoners in the prison corridor.

“But of course this lesson should have happened much earlier,” he says and emphasizes the importance of early measures in the treatment of crime.

It means investing in schools, social services, preventing the segregation of residential areas.

“For example, Finland now has the opportunity to draw from the great experience accumulated in Sweden. Look at the reasons behind crime, talk to experts, talk to Swedes,” he says.

Crime in Sweden and Finland differs, for example, precisely in the level of gang crime. In Sweden, especially violence committed with firearms in public places has increased. However, more and more murders are committed in Finland than in Sweden, but in Finland murders are mostly committed with sharp weapons and in private apartments.

The leading politicians in both countries, on the other hand, combine crime and immigration in their speeches, but at the same time yearn for work-based immigration.

Mwepu says that for an educated immigrant like him, Sweden has been a good country. It is more difficult for those who have no education.

“Why didn’t Sweden have these problems when the Finns moved here? Or the Italians, or the Portuguese or the Spanish? One answer is the availability of jobs.”

According to Mwepu, it is important that children see their parents working and participating in society. Parents also need to set boundaries for their children. Many gangs in Sweden try to recruit young children into criminal activities.

Mwepu believes that fixing Sweden’s gang problems will take 20–30 years. He would focus society’s support on families and children, preventively.

The prison below are long corridors along which prisoners move from one ward to another.

Mwepu sees a prisoner behind bars waiting to enter the corridor.

“Have you received help,” he asks.

Mwepu does not need tougher measures for prison care.

The prisoner takes the earbuds out of his ears and nods. He is on his way to the nurse’s office.

Mwepu wishes the prisoner a good day and continues his journey down the corridor. Soon the bar door opens and the prisoner starts walking after Mwepu, without visible supervision.

“We monitor every movement of the prisoners with cameras. They are allowed to move through these corridors by themselves, but if they turn and go in a different direction than agreed, our guard will come.”

Mwepu believes in Sweden’s humane prison care policy. In prison, he doesn’t need tougher measures.

“People must be treated with dignity and respect for human rights here. There must be access to medical care, good food, the opportunity to work and study.”

Mwepu compares the prison policy to his former homeland Congo, where one small prison could hold a thousand prisoners. Mwepu says that he values ​​Sweden’s rule of law very highly, because he has also lived in a different kind of society.

There are stereotypes about Swedish prisons around the world. In internet memes let’s compare Swedish cells to expensive London studios, and almost by order the Swedish cells look cozier.

One of Kumla’s cells. This eight square cell is equipped with a bed, a table, a television and a toilet.

Mwepu says life in a Swedish prison is not easy. Deprivation of freedom is a very harsh measure, he says.

Mwepu says that inside the prison walls is the same society as outside. Only more angular.

“Society has rules. And if you don’t live by them, you are responsible for the consequences.”