The tragic discovery of the lifeless body of a 20-year-old boy occurred this morning in the Nazario Sauro school in Rome

Tragic discovery late this morning in a ravine in the courtyard of a Roman school, the Nazario Sauro located in the Trionfale district. A school employee allegedly found the lifeless body of a person, which shortly later turned out to belong to a 20 year old boy. The authorities are investigating the incident.

The Trionfale district in Rome this morning was the scene of a tragic and shocking event.

In the courtyard ofNazario Sauro State Comprehensive Institutelocated at number 7333 of via Trionfale, a body was in fact found.

To make the tragic discovery around 11:30according to what emerged, it would have been one of the collaborators who work in the institute.

The authorities were called immediately and the officers arrived on site State Police of the Primavalle Police Station, who found the lifeless body on the ground, between the fence and the beginning of the flight of stairs leading to the basement.

In addition to the Primavalle officers, colleagues from the police station also intervened Meadows and the staff of Scientific Policewhich carried out all the specific measurements.

The investigation into the death of the 20-year-old boy

The authorities' operations continued for several hours. Period in which all the road section and the area have remained closed.

The boy's body was subsequently transferred at the morgue of the Gemelli Polyclinic of Rome, where in the next few days, as already ordered by the Prosecutor's Office, he will be subjected to a autopsy examination.

At the moment it is known that some have been found on it lacerated and bruised wounds in the head area. It is yet to be understood what caused them. If from a blunt object or from a fall.

It would still be a boy Italianas mentioned, 20 years old, born in 2003, not connected in any way to the comprehensive institution where he was found dead.

However, the homicide section of the Flying Squad took charge of all the incidents Images registered by cameras surveillance in the area, with the hope that they can help understand what happened.

At the moment, for what appears to be a real mystery, no leads have been ruled out. Neither that of murder, nor of suicide or of tragic fatality.