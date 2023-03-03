Genoa – Liguria is perceived as relatively safer region than the national context and to that of the North-West. It is the photograph that emerges from two reports produced by theRegional observatory on security and organized crime, carried out by Liguria Ricerche, an in-house company of the Liguria Region, with reference to the period from 2015 to 2021. Comparing the Ligurian values ​​to those of the other regions shows that Liguria is in 16th place. But the researchers explain that the data examined, in general, must also be taken into consideration in the light of the possible statistical alterations relating to 2020, the year of the pandemic and the lockdown.

The reports

The two reports, presented in the Transparency Room of the Liguria Region, in the presence of the civil and military authorities, examine both the Istat source data collected by the Prefectures and provide an overview of the crimes reported by the police forces to the judicial authorities as well as a analysis of the phenomena linked to organized crime. The results of monitoring the situation of assets confiscated from the mafia were also included in the studies.

“The security of civil coexistence is the basis of every social pact within which healthy economic, social and cultural relations can unfold – explains the regional councilor for security Andrea Welcome – With the purpose of promote access to statistical information and a better understanding of security-related phenomena, last year (with the regional law of 22 July 2022, n.8) we provided for the establishment of the regional observatory on security and organized crime. Today we are presenting with Liguria Ricerche, which oversaw its elaborations with the collaboration of talented experts from the university world, the annual results of this important information and monitoring tool, both for citizens who wish to learn more about safety issues, and for the authorities competent persons working in the field. It includes two sections: one dedicated to safety in general and one dedicated to the study of the phenomenon of organized crime”.

Report data in detail

Theft is the most reported crime in Liguria, accounting for 43% of total reports (2015-2021 data) but with an average annual reduction higher than that found at national and macro-regional level.

The second most widespread type of crime is damage, which is also decreasing. While increasing – but in a limited way compared to the rest of the country – scams and computer fraud, the third most widespread type of crime.

One chapter concerns the assets confiscated from the mafias “for which for the first time we have decided to structure a monitoring”, says the regional councilor for security Andrea Benveduti. They are currently located in Liguria 476 properties confiscated, of which 329 (69%) still managed by the National Agency, and 147 (31%) already destined.

The highest volume of properties is found between the provinces of Genoa and that of Savona, while the largest share of intended properties is in the La Spezia area and the smallest in the province of Imperia.

Shifting the focus to productive activities, today they are confiscated from the mafias 50 companiesof which 31 (62%) are still under management and 19 (38%) are destined.

“In this context – concludes Benveduti – we have concluded a tender for the renovation of eight properties confiscated in the municipalities of Genoa, La Spezia, Spotorno, Arcola, Pietra Ligure and Serra Riccò. With 480,000 euros, we are accompanying the Municipalities in the recovery that will generate 700,000 euros of investments and will promote legality”.