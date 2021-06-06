Was hidden but they found it this Sunday. They arrested in Tapiales, La Matanza district, the adolescent who was wanted kill Francisco Junior Mayhua Fitzmaurice (25) with bullets, a few meters from his house in Bartolomé Miter at 2400, in the Balvanera neighborhood.

The crime for an alleged infidelity was filmed in the security cameras of the area and since then the murderer was intensely wanted.

Investigation sources detailed Clarion who found it this sunday afternoon, hidden in the vicinity of a supermarket from the town of Tapiales.

The crime victim, who was called “Peladito“or”Dwarf“He was Peruvian, like his partner, a young woman with whom he lived a few meters from the place where he finally fell dead last Wednesday, after having dinner with another couple of friends.

Francisco Junior Mayhua Fitzmaurice (25), shot dead in Balvanera.

Minor and murderer

Francisco Junior was returning home when a 15-year-old teenager began to walk a few meters beside him. He knew him well, that’s why he didn’t worry when they started talking until, Suddenly, the aggressor drew a weapon from the waist and aimed straight at the chest.

The victim fell to the ground and was no longer able to get up. He received five shots, according the experts who reviewed it on the spot were able to count. The teenager ran away until the victim’s friends lost him when got into a taxi.

The entire sequence was filmed by the toy store security cameras. The killer can be seen wearing a black jumpsuit, shorts, and the hood covering his head.

The owner of the business saw the images shortly after the attack and was “shocked” by what he saw. “It is clear that he was not expecting it, they came talking“, he said surprised to the television channels.

As soon as the shots rang out, Francisco Junior’s girlfriend, who was a few meters away, ran desperately to try to help the victim, but the young man died.

After the 911 calls, police and SAME personnel approached the scene. The emergency doctors confirmed the death of Mayhua Fitzmaurice at 22:22.



The victim had two daughters.

Police sources trusted Clarion that one of the hypotheses of the brutal attack would have been unleashed after a “discussedn that the victim’s wife had with the murderer’s girlfriend. “

Always according to the police version, the deceased would have had some extramarital bond with the partner of his murderer, which led to a previous discussion and the brutal outcome.

That backlash allowed investigators to quickly identify the assailant.

