Crime | “I don’t forgive myself for what I did,” says Tero Allén, who murdered his friend

Tero Allén is serving a life sentence in Vilppula open prison for murder. The irreversibility of the act began to dawn when the prison’s Metal Doors clicked shut.

13 years ago, Tero Allén murdered a person, and since then the guilt has not escaped. That’s why I had to learn to live with it.

Ithe tall man seems shy, as anyone would be when introducing his home to a stranger.

The room is small and cozy. On the wall above the bed is a picture of two cats, on the shelf are a couple of decorative items representing hedgehogs.

The sun shines through the wide windows, and outside the back door the little birds go to drink from the water bowl left for them.